Chris Hillman says The Byrds took flight in ‘Laurel Canyon’

Chris Hillman, an original member of The Byrds, was only looking for an inexpensive place to live when he moved to Laurel Canyon. What he also got was the chance to be part of one of the biggest pools of musical talent in Rock history.

How the music world was influenced by one location is revealed in “Laurel Canyon,” a two-part docuseries being broadcast by EPIX. The second part is scheduled to launch at 9 p.m. June 7 and will continue to tell the story of one of the most important geographical locations in the history of music.

Although the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles was a home for artists for decades, it really earned attention in the 1960s when struggling musicians like Hillman moved to the area because of the cheap rent. It became the home for the likes of: Frank Zappa; members of the Doors; Micky Dolenz of the Monkees; and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas fame, just to name a few.

Hillman recalls how artists would get together to talk about their latest work.

“It would be like ‘Here is a song I have been working on. What do you think?’ I had just started ‘So You Want to be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ and I called Roger McGuinn, who lived across the canyon,” Hillman says. “I told him I had something that I had just started and would you come over to hear it.

“He came right over and said ‘I love it.’ He put the bridge to it.”

Hillman, McGuinn, Gene Clark, David Crosby and Michael Clarke were the members of The Byrds in the mid-60s. They were one of the most successful and influential American pop groups in the decade with hits like “Eight Miles High,” “Turn! Turn! Turn!” and “So You Want to be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.”

The docuseries on the streaming service features interviews with Hillmna, Phillips, Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, McGuinn and more. Most of the artists talk about how the concentration of so much talent in one area proved to be a perfect spot to cultivate creativity. The Byrds passed on those artistic sparks as they became a major influence on the music scene.

There were other pockets of creative talent across the country but none featured so many artists in such a small space. Most people lived only a quarter of a mile from each other on one of the numerous small streets that weave through the canyon.

Cheap housing was a major reason the area was so popular but Laurel Canyon offered more.

“It was a semblance of sanity by being close to the Sunset Strip which was quite fun for a while,” Hillman says. “If you lived in Laurel Canyon you were five minutes from your house where there was this perfect quiet peace.”

Hillman has heard all of the talk by musicians about the influence of The Byrds but the recognition they got from one band stands out to him.

“We were treated so kindly by The Beatles in 1965,” Hillman says. “They talked us up in the press. George Harrison wrote a song in honor of us. That was wonderful.”

Hillman moved away from Laurel Canyon after a couple of years but he has never stopped performing and writing music. His musical interests over the years have expanded as Hillman incorporated more country, folk and bluegrass into his rock roots.

His connection to music has changed over the past 55 years. Working on a project like “Laurel Canyon” makes Hillman remember how wonderful it was that everyone was so idealistic. It also gives him pause because so many musicians he worked with – and lived near – are no longer alive.

“It is really a different thing. I had such passion when I was younger but I never thought I would make a living (with music). I always thought I would just register for my next semester at the university,” Hillman says. “I always thought I am going to school and would be a history major or English Lit major.

“But, always something would open up for me. I loved music and the fact I made a living at it – and did quite well – is a wonderful part of it all.”