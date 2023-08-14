A long list of actors and artists attended the Bakersfield Collector-Con held over the weekend at the Mechanics Bank Arena. They ranged from “Andor” star Antonio Vina to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” master of improv Gary Anthony Williams.

Also in attendance was the voice talent behind one of the most iconic characters in animation history. For more than three decades, Cheryl Chase has been giving voice to Angelica Pickles through a variety of “Rugrats” productions.

Although she was not able to talk about her current projects due to the actors’ strike, Chase was able to reflect on her long career. She has been part of the animated series long enough that youngsters who grew up on her show in the ‘90s now have children of their own.

It is trips like the one she made to the Bakersfield convention that gives Chase the chance to talk with fans of all ages who love her show.

“It is the parents who come up to me and tell me that I was part of their childhood,” Chase says. “They now have children of their own and they are introducing “Rugrats’ to them. It is very rewarding.”

It all comes from an association with “Rugrats” that almost didn’t happen. Chase was working as a voice talent on “Ren & Stimpy” when the casting started for “Rugrats.” The initial audition was limited to the characters of Tommy, Phil and Lil.

She didn’t land a role at that time but a year later, she went back for another audition. This time they were looking for the voices of Angelica and Chuckie. Chase landed the role that would change the course of her career while Christine Cavanaugh began to speak for Chuckie.

When she finally landed a role on “Rugrats,” Chase was just happy to have another acting job. That turned into season after season of work. She finally knew how big the “Rugrats” following had become when Nickelodeon executives decided to move the series from only airing on weekend mornings to a prime slot during the week.

“The adults saw how wonderful the writing was,” Chase says. “They were getting the jokes and the children were getting the jokes. The writers were writing for both demographics – the parents and the kids.

“Then when they started making the movies, the parents would have to drive the kids to the theaters to see it. The parents loved the show, so they didn’t mind.”

The initial run of “Rugrats” lasted nine seasons and spawned three feature films. It launched during the Golden Age for the Nickelodeon cable channel along with “Ren & Stimpy” and “Doug.” The work continues as the streaming service of Paramount+ launched in 2021 an updated version of “Rugrats” where Chase continues to speak for Angelica.

Fans of the animated series will have noticed a change in attitude for Angelica over the years. The description of Angelica that Chase read for her initial audition was that she was a 3-year-old brat.

“I thought ‘OK, I can act bratty.’ But I decided that because she is 3-years-old I would have to squeeze my vocal chords so I sound like Angelica,” Chase says, demonstrating the throat grabbing technique she used over the years.

The voice has remained the same, but the originally bratty attitude has been toned down. Chase has seen Angelica get a little softer with the way she approaches the world and the other babies. But she remains a young force in the group.

Although Chase is best known for “Rugrats” and its spinoffs “All Grown Up!, Angelica” and “Susie’s Pre-School Daze,” she has a long list of other credits that include on-screen and voice work. The New Jersey native made her onscreen debut in the 1982 television movie, “Side by Side: The True Story of the Osmond Family.”

Other voice work for her includes “Foofur,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “The Mr. Men Show,” “Addams Family Values,” “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “Pigs Next Door” and “The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show.” Chase is also a published author as her first children’s book, That’s Coola, Tallulah!, was published in 2021.

Chase has loved the freedom that being a voice actor has given her over the years. In the beginning, she and her fellow actors would come together to record episodes but that changed with the passing years. The voice actors now record their lines separately.

Many actors have built places in their homes where they can record. Chase has not gone that far but she does have a favorite studio where she goes to keep on speaking for the 3-year-old dynamo who has become a timeless animation character.

For more information on the voice actor, go to cherylchasevoices.com.