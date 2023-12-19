BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The last few months for Brie Lawson are an example of how actors must deal with the highs and lows of their profession that often come very closely together. Her feature film, “The Marvels,” failed to live up to expectations but her Apple TV+ series “Lessons in Chemistry ” earned her both a Critics Choice Association nomination and a Golden Globe nod.

“Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson) whose dream of being a scientist in the early 1950s is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Zott finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

All eight episodes of the limited series are currently available on Apple TV+.

The series is based on the debut novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus. Larson became aware of the book three years before production started when the book was sent to her for consideration. She called reading the book “love at first sight.”

“It’s exactly what you want out of a book. You want to be grabbed. I just couldn’t put it down and I knew immediately I wanted to play the role,” Larson says.

And she knew immediately the best way to bring the book to life was to make it a limited-edition series. Any talk of making it as a single movie was immediately dismissed.

Larson had a firm idea of how she would play the role because the character was so clearly defined in the novel. The fact she had a couple of years developing the script made her confident she knew the character when filming started.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is not the first acting role based on a book for Larson. She had a mountain of resource material to use before stepping into the comic book hero Captain Marvel in 2019.

Larson’s approach to a role, whether it is purely fictional or based on a book, is the same.

“What it is going to take to understand is going to be slightly different. If you had a camera in my house, you would see me doing a lot of YouTubing and journaling,” Larson says. “I worked on her penmanship because I knew journal inserts were going to be a big thing.

“Those times when you are journaling as someone else can be wildly helpful.”

And it is helpful no matter what the source material. She used that approach for a wide range of acting parts including the productions of “Room,” “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Glass Castle,” “Fast X” and “Just Mercy.” The Sacramento native’s first TV role was on “To Have & to Hold” in 1998.

Larson’s career has had her bouncing between starring in a production or being an executive producer. He compares her approach to deciding which would be best for a certain project for her is like driving a car. Sometimes she has to drive and at other times she just wants to be a passenger.

“Sometimes I just want to be in somebody else’s vision and creation,” Larson says. “With something like this (“Lessons in Chemistry”) I knew I wanted to be in it from the beginning because Elizabeth’s life is kind of the whole scope of the story.

“It felt like crafting this whole world. It just made sense especially from a character’s point of view of why we made the choices that we did from the very beginning.”

The series not only challenged Larson’s acting skills but forced her to up her culinary skills so that the cooking sequences would look correct. Larson already had the ability to cook but she spent long hours working on small aspects such as caramelizing onions.

Larson laughs and points out that many of her friends were unhappy after the production finished because Larson had been making elaborate meals when she was home.

The key to getting the role perfect for Larson was the support she got from all of the hair, makeup and costumers who helped create the ‘50s and ‘60s eras.

“I wasn’t there,” Larson says. “We had great consultants and luckily there is quite a bit of material from that time. The hardest part was really needing to have discretion to really understand the stuff from the past was real and how much was a projection.

“I was trying to find as many interviews as possible of people being interviewed on the street. My notebook begins to look wild as I try to figure out what it was like to be a person at that time and what it was like to be a scientist.”

How well Larson’s work touches critics can be seen when the Critics Choice Awards will air live on Jan. 14 on the CW, with Chelsea Handler returning to host.