Chelsea Clark is excited about the second season of “Ginny & Georgia.” (Photo courtesy of Guttman PR)

Canadian actress Chelsea Clark’s character of Norah on the mystery/romance/soap opera Netflix series, “Ginny & Georgia,” is part of a group of high school students known as MANG. Think of them as somewhere between the Pink Ladies and Hell’s Angels.

Clark’s initial evaluation of her character was that Norah’s role with the group was to be a sweet and calming force who cares deeply about the feelings of other people. Her view changed when she started reading the scripts for the series created by Sarah Lampert.

“I was like ‘Oh, there is so much more here than I realized,” Clark says. “Then I found out the core group means the absolute world to Norah. The reason she is so empathetic is not only because she is a good person but also because she loves her friends. She prioritizes them over anything.

“So for me, realizing that Norah is such a core part of this group and why they stay together has been really fun and exciting to play.”

The second season of “Ginny & Georgia” launches Jan. 5 on the streaming service. It revolves around Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two children – teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and young son, Austin (Diesel La Torraca). Georgia’s done whatever she has had to do to protect her family including criminal acts. Family life gets more complicated when Ginny realizes what her mother did was to protect her.

They move into an upscale New England town where Ginny looks to create a social life. Georgia is in town for less than a minute when she spots her next potential husband.

Norah and the rest of the MANG will be dealing with some big problems of their own in season two because the tight-knit group has shown signs of cracking.

“Season two is really exciting because we pick up five days after season one. We really go through all of these tensions and all of these conflicts from season one. They all kind of come to a head,” Clark says.

“So season two is really exciting because you get to see what happens when all of those emotions everyone was trying to bottle up explode. One of those is what happens to MANG.”

Clark has never had a group of friends as close as the MANG gang but she has had some very strong individual friends over the years. She laughs while explaining how those people from high school who have been the best friends over the years were not the people she expected.

“Ginny & Georgia” is not the first time Clark has portrayed a high school student. She’s best known for playing Esme Song in the Canadian television series “Degrassi: Next Class.”

When the chance came up to play another high school student with “Ginny & Georgia,” Clark was excited about getting the chance to deal with those kinds of stories but she also was concerned about the reaction she would get taking on another high school role.

“I was like ‘I love this, I hate this. I love this, I hate this.’ I think it is hilarious I am still playing high school students thanks to my skin care, I guess,” Clark says.

Clark admits that she really loves playing this role with ‘Ginny & Georgia.” She found working on “Degrassi” a fun escape because working on the series gave her a break from attending regular classes. Being an adult playing a teen on “Ginny & Georgia” has been very different. It is more of her testing herself to be able to handle the demands of the character.

Clark’s passion for acting started when she was six years old. Her first work on stage was chasing her love of musical theater.

“I love everything about musical theater,” Clark says. “I have always wanted to do a part that sings. I haven’t found one yet but it remains on my radar.”

She worked in local productions while taking voice and music lessons. Her TV and film credits include “Life with Boys,” “Rookie Blue,” “Good Witch” and “Kung Fu.”

Behind the camera, Clark was a writer, director and producer for the Canadian television miniseries, “Ezra.” The series followed a gay vampire entering the human world to find romance. Clark also starred in the series as Kylo Konstine, a vampire out for vengeance against the title character.

Clark finds time when she is not working as an actor, writer and/or director to become an International Dragon Boat Racing Champion. While attending university, Clark discovered an enthusiasm for the rowing sport that features a 40-feet long boat. She participated in an international Dragon Boat racing competition in Hungary where she led her team in gold and bronze medal award winning races.

The cast of “Gunny & Georgia” also includes Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack and Katie Douglas.