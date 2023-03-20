BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The natural assumption to be made from the title of Chef Kristen Kish’s new National Geographic series, “Restaurants at the End of the World,” is that food played a big part in the creation of the program. Words like “chef” and “restaurant’ appear to be big clues.

But, when the new series launches at 10 p.m. March 21 on National Geographic and then repeats on Disney+ starting March 22, the real source of the production can be seen. Kish explains food had nothing to do with the launch.

“Being a Korean adoptee, raised in a white home, I had no reference of what it looked like to be me. And so what that does kind of to your psyche almost is that it places you in so many different places,” Kish says. “I kept thinking, well, I could have ended up anywhere in this world with any family, doing any kind of thing and any lifestyle. So that idea drives a curiosity in me. And later on in life, yes, of course, I found my passion and skill of food.”

In developing the show, Kish wanted to blend together the personal and chef aspects of her life. She firmly believes that in order to know somebody and their food, you have to know who they are, where they came from, and how they got to where they are. That has nothing to do with food.

What the noted chef has learned is that the power of food is that it connects people from widely different backgrounds. That became the driving force behind her new program.

The four-part docuseries, “Restaurants at the End of the World,” has Kish traveling to four off-the-beaten-path pockets on the planet. She searches for the secret ingredients – people, places, culture and traditions – within the world’s most remote restaurants in Boquete, Panama; Svalbard, Norway; North Haven Island, Maine; and Paraty, Brazil.

Don’t waste your time asking Kish which was her favorite restaurant to visit. She loved the food, people and locations of each one just as much. What she appreciated the most in terms of all four is what she was able to learn from each restaurant owner.

Running any successful food business is hard enough in a mainstream location. Those who set up deep in the wild, cut off from the grid and normal supply lines, face a bevy of different problems.

Kish goes behind the scenes and embeds herself with local purveyors, farmers, herders, kitchen crew, managers and head chefs to listen to their stories and witness the day-to-day balancing act required to bring unique food to the table, meal after meal. She then dives into the depths of the land to forage only the freshest ingredients and, along the way, unearths the culture and heart behind the cuisine.

Kish says, “I’m very fortunate to go and cook all over the world. I can take any skill anywhere on the road. So it was that, amped up times 10, as soon as Nat Geo got ahold of it and brought us to the end of the world.

“I can say that I’ve been close to the North Pole, to a restaurant, to go exploring and diving in the Arctic and cooking with this amazing chef. I’ve never done that before. So Nat Geo really took me to the ends of the Earth to explore people and food.”

Kish was born in South Korea and adopted into a family in Kentwood, MI. She showed an affinity for cooking at a young age and that’s when her mother suggested she go to culinary school.

After attending Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago, Kish competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” Season 10, wrote the cookbook Kristen Kish Cooking and partnered with LINE Hotels to launch her first restaurant Arlo Grey.

Going to a restaurant might not sound like a dangerous job but Kish admits that she will eat almost anything. She has learned that her eating habits are not the safest but she trusts the crew of her series to keep her safe.

That even includes going down a waterfall to get watercress. She flipped upside down and had to figure out how to get upright while the cameras continued to roll.

Even with all her success, one thing has not changed for the world-traveling chef over the years.

Kish says, “None of you know my mother, but if you know her, you would know that anytime I travel, it’s ‘Where are you? Are you safe? And please don’t eat anything that’s going to kill you.’

“With National Geographic, I can confidently, honestly go out there, put anything in my [mouth] knowing that it’s going to be delicious or I’m going to learn something from it. And I can rappel down a waterfall, and my mother is not going to call me every 20 seconds.”