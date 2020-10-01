‘Charmed,’ ‘Stargirl’ top list of new DVD, Blu-ray releases

New version of “Charmed” is available on DVD and Bu-ray. (Photo courtesy of CW Network)

(KGET) — This week’s new DVD offerings include seasons of television series with very strong female leads.

“Charmed: Season 1” Grade 3 stars: This new version of “Charmed” is based on the popular series of the same name that was on the air from 1998 to 2008. It is similar in that it deals with three sisters who have special powers. The difference is that this sisterhood is more diverse than the original series.

Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffrey) is a kindhearted college freshman and a sorority pledge. The death of her mother shakes her confidence and her relationship with her older sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz). Things get more complicated when she learns of another sister, Macy (Madeleine Mantock).

The updated version of “Charmed” has some charming moments and the cast is solid. It is a fun selection for those looking for a program to binge watch.

Picking up this DVD will also get you ready for future episodes. There will be a new season of “Charmed” on the CW Network but it has been delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

“Stargirl: The Complete First Season” Grade 3 stars: A big bonus picking a full season of a television series on DVD or Blu-ray is that there is a better opportunity to see the full quality of the production. The opening show of “Stargirl” is so loaded down with explanation and teen angst if there was only one episode to watch that would not be enough to stay with the program.

But there is good reason to keep watching. The latest superhero series – based on the comic book character created in 1999 – follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. Once the team is established, “Stargirl” becomes a joyride of action and fun. But, you have to get through a very heavy first episode to find it.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 29

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”: Filmmaker Dawn Porter takes a look at the story of Rep. John Lewis’ lifetime of social activism.

“Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile”: Adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery with David Suchet, Emily Blunt and James Fox.

“Sno Babies”: A look at the grim realities of addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town.

“Hip Hop: The Songs that Shook America”: Each episode of the documentary series focuses on a groundbreaking song pivotal to the evolution of American music and culture.

“Frontline: Opioids, Inc.”: Investigation of how the drug company Insys Therapeutics profited from a fentanyl-based painkiller up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

“The Silencing”: Reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter’s daughter five years ago.

“Sea Level 2: Magic Arch”: Animated comedy that goes under the sea to a land of courage and adventure.

“Dreamworks 10-Movie Collection”: Set includes “Shrek,” “Madagascar,” “Boss Baby,” “The Croods” and more.

“Amerika Square”: Tattoo artist, his racist friend and a Syrian refugee collide in an Athens neighborhood.

“Ursula Von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own”: Biography of one of the few women in the world working in monumental sculpture.

Available through digital platforms:

“Herb Albert Is …”: Documentary on the trumpet player who turned the Tijuana Brass into gold. It is available through Video on Demand.