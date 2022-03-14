BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first three seasons of the rebooted series “Charmed” saw Mel, Maggie and Macy – played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey and Madeleine Mantock – finding strength in “the Power of Three.” That connection came to an end for both the characters on the CW Network drama and for the actors as Macy died in the third season finale. Mantock has gone on to other acting opportunities.

The fourth season has just started with a new configuration of the trio as Lucy Barrett joins the cast. The opening episode offered few clues to her past but it is clear she will have to learn how to use her powers quickly as a new dark threat has arrived.

At the same time Barrett is having to quickly figure out how to be part of the three actors at the heart of the show. It means taking time to adapt but Jeffrey points out that won’t be a problem.

“It is very interesting that every season has had a very different vibe whether it is noticeable to the audience or not,” Jeffrey says. “Every season has felt like an evolution to get to where we are.

“It has been fun to have a new energy and someone new to play with to change the dynamics of the sisters. It is a new energy to play with and I hope that comes across.”

The new version of “Charmed” is a reboot of the series starring Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano that ran from 1998-2006. In a bit of TV history irony, the original series went through a major cast change after Doherty’s run ended after three years.

Any pressure Jeffrey and Diaz are facing with the major cast change is minor compared to the launch of the series in 2018. There were no assurances the loyal fans of the original would embrace a new version.

“It is nerve wracking coming into a reboot of a show that is so beloved,” Diaz says. “Nobody has a crystal ball so you can’t tell how they will be responding.

“I am thrilled and happy that people are still watching the show and responding to our stories.”

In season four, Mel and Maggie are dealing with the death of Macy in their own way. Their approach to grieving is so different that they are beginning to drift apart. That changes with a third Charmed One who gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. Diaz adds that the fun way Barrett plays her character acts as an emotional counterbalance to the pain and suffering Mel and Maggie are facing.

Barrett – the actor getting so much praise – graduated with a degree in Musical Theatre, Dance and Music Production from the APO Arts Academy in South Melbourne, Australia. She’s best known for her leading role on the popular web-series “Co-Ed” and next will be seen in the feature film “Black Site” opposite Jason Clarke & Michelle Monaghan.

The arrival of Barrett’s character came six months after Macy’s death. She will fill the void left by the tragedy but neither Jeffrey nor Diaz expect the grieving to truly end. They both are enjoying the way their characters are dealing with their emotional pain.

Diaz has high praise for Barrett as she has found the Australia native to be a lot of fun and is happy that she brings a very positive energy to the set. That has made this transition to a new member in the “Power of Three” easier and fun.

The one thing Diaz was looking forward to the most with the launch of the fourth season was “an upgrade” to her powers. She got to deal with all the changes in the show after a hiatus where the New York native worked on the thriller “The Belko Experiment” and was most recently seen in “Gringo.” Her past work includes “X/Y,” “Fruitvale Station,” ‘Hamlet 2” and “Be Kind Rewind.”

Before taking on the role of Maggie, Jeffrey appeared in the TV series “Shades of Blue,” “Aliens in the House” and “Wayward Pines.” The Vancouver, British Columbia, native played Princess Audrey – the daughter of Aurora and Prince Phillip – in the Disney movie “Descendants.”

“Charmed” has given Jeffrey and Diaz an opportunity to star in a series that has earned praise for its diversity of casting, its portrayal of strong female characters and the fun it uses in dealing with magical words. The one thing that Diaz always hears from fans is how happy they are that the show offers so much diversity. For Jeffrey, the fans always praise the show for the strong elements of sisterhood.

Then there is all of the magic.

Jeffrey says, “The nature of a magic show is that anything can happen. It has been fun to do things on this series that I might not get to do on a normal show. I just hope the fans continue to enjoy it.”