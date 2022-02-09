Charlie Day embraces romantic comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Charlie Day (left) and Jenny Slate star in the romantic comedy “I Want You Back.” (Photo courtesy of Prime Video)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charlie Day can handle a wide range of comedy as shown in his two very different projects of “I Want You Back” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Day gets to reveal funny and vulnerable side in the romantic comedy “I Want You Back” that will be available on the streaming service of Prime Video starting Feb. 11. At the same time he shows off his darker and twisted comedy style with the eight episodes of the 15th season of his bawdy comedy FX Network series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” now available on Hulu.

In “I Want You Back,” Peter (Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers who instantly bond over how they have just been dumped by their respective partners – Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood). When they learn their former partners have new people in their lives, they come up with a plan to break up the romances and win them back.

One of the traits of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is that the cast of characters seem to be devoid of normal human interactions. Day credits “I Want You Back” director Jason Orley with helping him handle the romcom elements of big emotional highs that often get coupled with some of the film’s deeper emotional moments.

He says that Orley was very good at grounding the performances by making sure that the main thrust of every scene was to tell a real story about real people with real emotions.

“Then we could get funny but never to the point of where we were going to tip over the reality of these people,” Day says.

Orley knew Day would be able to handle the romcom challenges after watching his work on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He recognized the hard work Day was putting into the absurd comedy of that show to make that character work so well.

Day liked that Orley made all of the characters in “I Want You Back” come across as being very three-dimensional.

“I know for me there have been times in my career where – from a producing standpoint – I have felt like I need to be really hands on,” Day says. “In this particular go around, there was a lot of learning and a lot of staying out of Jason’s way.

“That’s because he was really able to hold the tone and he had the whole thing in his head.”

The ensemble cast of “I Want You Back” also includes Luke David Blumm, Isabel May, Jami Gertz, Dylan Gelula, and Mason Gooding.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia allows Day to show a more wacky style of comedy. The record-breaking 15th season of the show deals with the aftermath of Covid-19 and all things 2020. Charlie (Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) continue business as usual. The new test for the group unfolds when they travel to Ireland.

The series has become the longest running live-action comedy by stretching the envelope since the first season. Their irreverent approach to the world made “Seinfeld” look like a ‘50s family comedy.

All of the success comes down to having a cast that loves to test boundaries.

“It comes very naturally to us. I mean, our sense of humor perhaps cuts a little closer to the bone than maybe other people’s,” Day says. “I don’t think we are ever making a conscious effort to push the show. It just is what we find funny, our viewpoint on the world and human behavior.

“Year after year, I sort of feel like there’s a sense of it’s sort of edgy. But I don’t know. I think our show is just realistic.”

That realism came with some provocative moments such as: having the running joke that the grandfather of Dee and Dennis being a Nazi; dealing with finding a baby in a dumpster; a potential marriage to a sex worker; and racism.

Those topics plus the recent look at a world caught in a pandemic are the way for Day and the rest of the “Philadelphia” team to tackle topics with a comedic touch.

“When there are major world events, I think our show is a nice platform for people to be able to process them through humor,” Day says. “I know I felt the same way about ‘The Daily Show’ when Jon Stewart was doing ‘The Daily Show.’ I think ‘South Park’ also has done it really well.

“I think we still have a show that’s a safe space for the audience to be able to laugh at these sorts of things. It’s been a tumultuous year of change. We have to address it in our stories in some way. Otherwise, I think it’s just a lost opportunity for the show and for the audience.”

And it is a way for Day to show a comedic side very different from his work in “I Want You Back.”