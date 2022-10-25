There is a massive change in setting for the second season of the Disney+ series “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” When new episodes begin starting Oct. 26 on the streaming service, the action moves from the secluded island where all of the mysteries in season one unfolded.

Season two sees the four gifted orphans enlisted by Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) to stop the evil Dr. L.D. Curtain (Tony Hale) going on a global quest. They must piece together the clues found in a perilous scavenger hunt to save the world.

The series is based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s award winning series of books. His books and the streaming service offering is a blend of mystery and fantasy set in a colorful – but dangerous – world.

The members of the Benedict Society who again will deal with the danger include Reynie Muldoon (Mystic Inscho), Constance Contriare (Marta Kessler), George ‘Stucky” Washington (Seth Carr) and Kate Wetherall (Emmy DeOliveira). They must rely on only their wits, intellect and empathy as they go on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck.

Despite all of the changes that faced the young cast, Mystic found going back to work on the series to be far more comfortable than launching the production with the first year of episodes.

“But, I was also a little nervous because it is filming in a different location and with a different crew,” Mystic says. “But it was really fun in the end getting back together with all my friends.”

Starting a second season of a TV show is definitely different for Mystic Inscho as he came to the project with limited professional experience. His past roles include his supporting role in Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Mystic loves being part of the series because of his character. He loves that Reynie is “smart, intuitive and really good at solving puzzles.” He has seen the character grow from season one as Reynie has gained more self-confidence.

The Russian-born Marta Kessler has barely hit her teen-age years but she already has amassed acting credits that include 52 films and TV series including “Survive” and “Welcome to Mercy.” She was a member of the Bolshoi Theater as a guest performer in 2018-2020 and has received seven awards for her performances, including a Jury Award for her outstanding performance in the short film “Liar” at the 29th Annual Cabbagetown Short Film Festival in Canada.

Marta was initially nervous when the series moved from filming in Canada to Southern California. Her concerns quickly passed as she began to make new friends during the filming of the second season.

“Everybody helped us not to be nervous,” Marta says.

As for her character, Marta loves that Constance is so honest. Fans of the show have told her they love the way Constance speaks her mind without any filters. It’s not her being mean but just telling the truth.

Seth Carr went into the second season feeling more comfortable because of knowing all of the people involved with the production. He found that better than the first season when he was a little fuzzy on what he would be doing with the character.

Working on “Benedict Society” is the latest acting credit for Seth as he played the young Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the film “Black Panther.” His other credits include “The Main Event,” “Knight Squad,” “Free Rein.” “Bosch” and “Breaking In.”

Seth has found playing Sticky to be a bit of a challenge because he is the brains of the group.

“He has to make these spot decisions. Come up with these formulas. Solve puzzles,” Seth says. “Playing the character means having to memorize these big words. I would spend like 30 minutes trying to figure out how to say this word.

“But I think challenges are good. I like challenges and this was a good challenge for me.”

Emmy DeOliveira definitely felt more comfortable starting work on the second season because she had never done a project like the mystery series before being cast. Her credits include “Flaked” and “Mini Snap.”

“Having the experience of having done it already for six months made it a lot easier to get back into it,” Emmy says.

It also helped that she is getting to play a character she considers to be very cool. Kate is the most dependable person in the young group when there is a physical challenge to face. She often has just the right tool in the magical bucket that she constantly carries.

Emmy finds Kate to be independent, stubborn and a good person to be around.

How the four young actors bring to life their roles can be seen when the first two episodes of the second season of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” will be available Oct. 26. New episodes will be available each Wednesday after that.