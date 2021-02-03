Cedric the Entertainer shows great respect in ‘Son of the South’

Cedric the Entertainer gets serious for his role in “Son of the South.” (Photo courtesy of Vertical Entertainment)

(KGET) — Cedric the Entertainer (whose real name is Cedric Kyles) had to deal with a lot of negative feedback when it was announced he would play Civil rights activist Reverend Ralph Abernathy in the film “Son of the South.” It was his background as a comedian that created the backlash.

“I know on social media the people thought that me being a comedian made me the wrong casting to play this role,” Cedric the Entertainer says. “Some of his family said ‘You know, my granddaddy was no joke.’

“I just kept saying I am going to do this role some justice. I care about it the same way and I am definitely here to make a point.”

He gets to make his points in the film based on the autobiography of Bob Zellner (played by Lucas Till) – The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement. Zellner is the grandson of a Klansman who saw the hatred and violence of racism during the early 60’s in the Deep South. He would eventually join the Civil Rights Movement.

“Son of the South” opens in selected theaters Feb. 5 and will be available through Video on Demand and other digital platforms the same day. The cast of “Son of the South” also includes Lex Scott Davis, Lucy Hale, Jake Abel, Shamier Anderson, Julia Ormond and Brian Dennehy.

Cedric the Entertainer was supposed to portray Abernathy in the 2014 feature film “Selma” but the casting was changed when there was a switch in director. Once he knew he would finally get to play Abernathy, Cedric the Entertainer threw himself into research to make sure that he grounded the character in humanity. He also wanted to make sure that it was clear how serious Abernathy was about the work he was doing.

Part of the responsibility Cedric the Entertainer felt while making “Son of the South” came from wanting to make sure the film projected the importance of the work Abernathy did in regards to the Freedom Movement. It is his belief that Abernathy has never been given the full credit and recognition he deserves because he was overshadowed by Dr. Martin Luther King.

“Son of the South” director/writer Barry Alexander Brown (“Last Looks”) says Cedric the Entertainer played Abernathy as “a whole person.”

There was something inside him that made Cedric the Entertainer overlook the criticism and charge forward playing the role. It is the same motivation that resulted in his starring in the CBS comedy “The Neighborhood.”

Both projects have given Cedric the Entertainer the chance to look at social issues. With “Son of the South” that examination comes with a very serious approach while “The Neighborhood” allows him to attack serious issues with humor. He has reached a point in his career where he can take on projects that entertain and educate.

“I think it is just part of my DNA,” Cedric the Entertainer says. “My mother was an educator so that was part of my background. So I find myself, of course, wanting to be funny and just be entertaining.

“But usually, the other side of me is like, ‘What am I saying here? What is the opportunity to move the culture forward?’ So you look for roles that give you the opportunity to do things like that.”

Cedric the Entertainer is the star of “The Neighborhood” but his role in “Son of the South” is small. He has discovered that in recent years a more acceptance of taking on smaller parts as long as they allow him to entertain and educate.

As long as the character has something to say, he will take on the role. His role on “The Neighborhood” has given him the chance to talk about racial bias, Black Lives Matter, generational differences and politics. Each topic has been faced without hesitation.

“We can’t really be afraid of that, the idea that people do have biases, that they do have these kind of strong opinions. And the other thing that we kind of done here is that it’s a younger family moving in, so there’s a generational thing that you kind of see with my character,” Cedric the Entertainer says. “I come from a generation where the black man has to be a lot more callous towards racial communication and energy and thinking that the white people are always out to get us.

“And then you have a generation of younger people that they go to school with each other. They’ve hung out. They just don’t see it the same. They got PlayStation and HBO. They just grow up where the world is totally different. So I said we can’t really be afraid of that. My character has to be a person that can grow to a place.”