CBS is adding a new one-hour drama, “So Help Me Todd,” and bringing back a familiar face to “CSI: Las Vegas” on Sept. 29. Both programs feature very strong women looking to battle the evil forces in the world.

“So Help Me Todd,” set to debut at 9 p.m., stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as a mother-son duo looking to right wrongs. The Oscar-winning Harden plays Margaret Wright, a successful attorney, while Astin portrays Todd, her aimless private detective son she hires to work for her law firm.

The series is based on a true story of how series creator Scott Prendergast helped his mother after her husband mysteriously disappeared.

“I think I probably watched too many episodes of ‘Without a Trace,’ and I also wanted to be a spy,” Pendergast says with a laugh. “My mother was married to a man for 10 years. And on their 10th wedding anniversary, they were leaving for a trip for Greece, and she came home from work and he was gone and he had cleared out half of the house.

“And I saw my mother collapsing, very upset, very emotional. And something I called my Incredible Hulk moment just kicked in, and I said, ‘We’re going to find this guy.’ And I found skills I didn’t know I had.”

Prendergast used that incident to help him create the show that is designed to be a bit of a throwback inspired by series such as “Moonlighting,” “Hart to Hart,” “Remington Steele” and “Simon & Simon.” The series will be a classic CBS procedural where there will be a different case every week.

The show will be filled with red herrings plus twists and turns. Prendergast wants the viewers to try to solve the mysteries along with his characters. It will be up to Harden and Astin to keep the viewers intrigued, informed and entertained while the secrets are revealed.

The fact the character Astin is playing was inspired by the creator of the series made it easier for him to know how to play the role. He felt confident that Todd should be less together than roles he had played on such shows as “Zoey’s Incredible Playlist” and “Ground Floor.”

The key for Astin was not being afraid to act silly.

Harden’s task has been to have her character deal with all the elements of the mystery while also being a mom to a son who is dealing with a bit of ADHD.

“What Margaret really wants him to do is be responsible. And so they have this whole wonderful battle between the millennials and my generation where those ideas of responsibility and the ideas of how you show up in society aren’t necessarily reflected in the new generation,” Harden says. “And so Margaret’s really fighting for him to pay his bills, get out of bed, go to work in the morning. And the good thing is he is. He’s doing all those things.

“I think part of her journey is that she has to learn to see him for who he is and let him be who he is.”

Following the launch of “So Help Me Todd,” the new season of “CSI: Las Vegas” with Marg Helgenberger reprising her role of Catherine Willows will begin at 10 p.m. She joins other original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox who returned to the series when it re-launched last year.

“CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker wanted Helgenberger to come back to the series because he missed writing for the original cast. Once she agreed to reprise the role, Zuiker knew he wanted to make the main story in the opening episodes of the new season focused on Willows.

Helgenberger left “CSI” because she had played the role for so many years that a break was needed. She agreed to return to the role because Helgenberger missed the passion, swagger and spunk of Catherine Willows.

Technically, this is the third time Helgenberger has played Willows as she left “CSI” in 2012 but returned for the series finale in 2015. Helgenberger is certain both she and Catherine have changed with each time she was on the series.

“You know just like in life there’s so many things that happen in your life that changes you a little bit and hopefully it enriches your life as opposed to brings you down,” Helgenberger says. “I just wanted to get back to that character to see where she is.

“I love the fact that she still has so much passion, and still has so much fire, and still wants to make a difference. I wanted to do it with a whole new group of people. They have been so welcoming towards me so I’m still discovering exactly where she is at this point in her life and what makes her tick.”