CBS and ABC have announced their lineups for the 2022-2023 primetime schedule and like the previously announced slate for NBC, the networks are making only minor changes. CBS will add four new shows while ABC will add three new programs.

The four new series for CBS include: “East New York,” a police drama starring Amanda Warren; “Fire Country,” action series set in Northern California fire country; “So Help Me Todd,” a humorous legal drama starring Marcia Gay Harden; and the reality romance adventure “The Real Love Boat.”

“True Lies,” a series based on the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, will debut later in the year.

“CBS had another incredible season. In addition to repeating as America’s most-watched network, we launched several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment says. “For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow.

”We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year.”

To make way for the new shows, CBS executives canceled “United States of Al,” “B Positive,” “How We Roll,” “Good Sam” and “Hawaii 5-0.” This was also the final season for “Bull.”

This fall, ABC debuts dramas “Alaska,” starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and the “The Rookie: Feds,” a spinoff of the popular “The Rookie” and starring Niecy Nash-Betts. The third new offering will be “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

A limited number of new shows means a limited number of cancellations. ABC executives have dropped “Queens” and “Promised Land. It was announced earlier that this was the last season for “black-ish.” “Dancing With the Stars” will move to Disney+ and be replaced by “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, says, “Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we’re continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles.

“By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we’re betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year.”

The freshman comedy “Not Dead Yet,” starring Gina Rodriguez, will debut midseason, along with the return of “The Wonder Years” and the drama “A Million Little Things.” Other midseason shows will include “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” and “Judge Steve Harvey.”

The 2022-2023 ABC schedule

Monday

8 p.m. – “Bachelor in Paradise”

10 p.m. – “The Good Doctor”

Tuesday

8 p.m. – “Bachelor in Paradise”

10 p.m. – “The Rookie: Feds”

Wednesday

8 p.m. – “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. – “The Goldbergs”

9 p.m. – “Abbott Elementary”

9:30 p.m. – “Home Economics”

10 p.m. – “Big Sky”

Thursday

8 p.m. – “Station 19”

9 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy”

10 p.m. – “Alaska”

Friday

8 p.m. – “Shark Tank”

9 p.m. – “20/20”

Saturday

5 p.m. – College football

Sunday

7 p.m. – “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. – “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

9 p.m. – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

10 p.m. – “The Rookie”

This is the 2022-2023 schedule for CBS

Monday

8 p.m. – “The Neighborhood”

8:30 p.m. – Bob (Loves) Abishola”

9 p.m. – “NCIS”

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Hawaii



Tuesday

8 p.m. – “FBI”

9 p.m. –“FBI: International”

10 p.m. – “FBS: Most Wanted”

Wednesday

8 p.m. – “Survivor”

9 p.m. “The Amazing Race”

10 p.m. – “The Real Love Boat”

Thursday

8 p.m. – “Young Sheldon”

8:30 p.m. – “Ghosts”

9 p.m. – “So Help Me Todd”

10 p.m. – “CSI: Las Vegas”

Friday

8 p.m. – “S.W.A.T.”

9 p.m. – “Fire Country”

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods”

Saturday

8 p.m. – Drama repeats

9 p.m. – Drama repeats

10 p.m. – “48 Hours”

Sunday

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes”

8 p.m. – “The Equalizer”

9 p.m. – “East New York”

10 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles”