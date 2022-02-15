‘Caught in His Web’ has serious social media

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lifetime film “Caught in His Web” – slated to debut at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 – is based on the true story of three young women who become the target of a mysterious cyberbully. Emma (Alison Thornton), Olivia (Malia Baker) and Gabby (Emma Tremblay) are being tormented through their computers and cell phones to the point of being pushed to send nude photos.

The three young women feel extremely alone and are experiencing anxiety, depression and fear. It is only later that they discover they are not alone in being tormented. That’s when they join forces and enlist the help of Detective Holland (Garcelle Beauvais) to unmask their harasser and end their nightmare.

Beauvais realized while filming the production that it stresses the importance of why everyone – especially women – should pay attention to the power that comes when people work together for a common cause.

“I think a lot of the time today, there’s this culture of being a savage and being cold and not necessarily being nice to each other,” Beauvais says. “I think that this movie is really empowering because it shows the opposite effect of that and how there’s way more power united and how you can actually take down predators.”

Baker is certain a lot of people watching the movie will be able to relate to the message that no one has to be alone. She describes “Caught in His Web” as having a very distinct “in-your-face” message in terms of how important it is to have a unified front when dealing with threats.

The young actor comes to the Lifetime movie having appeared in such projects as “The Flash,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

Tremblay – whose credits include “Wayward Pines” and ‘Supergirl” – found that her favorite part of the movie was how much it showed how much stronger people can be when they work together. She saw that as definitely being the case in getting to work with Baker and Thornton.

Just like her two co-stars, Thornton has only been acting for a few years with appearances in projects from ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” to “Dare Me.” But, she brings a mature perspective to the film.

The film shows how this kind of cyber-attack can happen to very young people. Thornton didn’t have a smartphone until she was 15 but recalls how as soon as she got it she started sending silly photos to her friends. She found out later that those Snapchat photos were being saved by others without her knowledge.

Thornton adds, “You think that what you’re sending is going to disappear in a few seconds. It doesn’t even occur to you that whenever you send something like that – even if it’s a silly photo or something you wouldn’t want everyone to see – you don’t know whose eyes are going to be on it.

“Having just a normal cell phone, not a smartphone, maybe is fine just for emergencies.”

All three of the young actors know that their lives are under more focus because they have been working in front of the public since they were very young. That has made them bigger potential targets for this kind of attack.

Baker understands the importance social media has when it comes to building a career. At the same time, she finds that world a little terrifying.

“I was not a natural social media dealer,” Baker says. “I didn’t have Instagram or Snapchat. Then I got into acting. They were like you need to get these things.

“So it wasn’t a natural ease into this whole big world. Getting into this industry at a young age, it is a necessity and as great as it can be, it can also be a little scary posting things in the moment or having your locations on. There are just certain priorities that need to be taken care of and accountability that needs to be had when we’re thinking about all the aspects of this.”

The three actors see this world from a young person’s perspective. Beauvais looked at the serious message of “Caught in His Web” from an adult’s point of view. The mother of three found it to be very terrifying to think that once a young person is handed a phone they have access to the world no matter how many parental controls are used.

She worries all the time about her children but knows she can live life in a constant state of fear. The solution is to make sure everyone is aware of some of the pitfalls. Beauvais plans to host a screening of “Caught in His Web” for her children and their friends to make sure they understand the risks that exist.