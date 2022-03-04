BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been six years since the last feature film focused on Batman – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” – was released. Batman did make appearances in “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad” but those productions looked at a broader superhero world.

That meant director/co-writer Matt Reeves would be throwing fresh meat with his “The Batman” to a fan base hungry for the next project featuring the DC comic books character. All he had to do was pick the right actor to slip into the Bat suit and put the deeply depressed crime fighter in a story that would blend the nostalgia fans have with the comics with the dark visual tones that has become the norm for the character.

Reeves was already halfway home when it came to picking the person to play Batman/Bruce Wayne. After Ben Affleck’s abysmal performance in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” any casting would be an improvement. Reeves could have selected a world-weary hamster, a thermos bottle or a glob of slime and they would have been miles above Affleck who almost filled the franchise.

There was no need to track down a hamster, thermos bottle or slime for the role. Reeves had a very obvious choice when selecting Robert Pattinson to portray the caped crusader. Batman has gotten more depressing and dark with each movie and in the comic books. And if there is no actor who can get across depression, angst, self-doubt, personal loathing and despair than Pattinson. He’s portrayed those characteristics in so many roles there could be some argument made that he is not acting.

No matter where the performance comes from, Pattinson hits all the dark notes whether he is Batman or Bruce Wayne. When Bruce Wayne delivers the line that he is not afraid of dying, it rings with chilling truth.

Reeves then had to come up with a story that would give Batman more to do that brood and then brood some more. This version of the Batman story has him in the early stages of his career. He has been stalking the streets of Gotham City for more than a year and has earned some street cred.

Batman works with Alfred (Andy Serkis) and Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to find a way to save Gotham City from a tsunami of a crime wave. The battle intensifies when the Riddler (Paul Dano) starts targeting the top officials in Gotham City.

The killer is looking to expose deep lies while also testing Batman’s skills as a detective. This results in encounters with the biggest crime bosses in Gotham City in Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Batman also crosses paths with Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), a cat woman who is looking for a friend who has vanished. The fact she is missing is linked both to the murders and the crime bosses makes her a good partner in crime fighting.

The first two hours of “The Batman” are a rather ordinary story of Batman’s wavering between vigilante justice and his street code. Not only does the central plot feel like a rehashing of other films and comic books, the entire movie plays like a patchwork quilt of past works. There’s a bit from the feature film “The Dark Knight” and the television series “Gotham” plus a portion that reflects both the comic book series and straight-to-video film “Batman: The Long Halloween.”

Even the romantic energy that has long been a part of the Batman-Catwoman configuration never is fully formed. Kravitz is completely underused as Selina Kyle.

The one thing that has been clear over the years with Batman films is that the villains can make or break the production. “The Batman” needed the kind of maniacal performance that Heath Ledger turned in as the Joker with “The Dark Knight” to ramp up the tension.

Instead, Dana’s Riddler is not menacing but more just a tool to move the story along. And having Colin Farrell wear a massive amount of prosthetics to play the Penguin is as annoying as Jared Leto’s make-up heavy work in “House of Gucci.” Despite all the attention, Falcone got in “Gotham,” the character has never been that interesting and Turtorro never makes his version of Falcone be the personification of evil the role needed.

All of this sounds like big problems but Reeves and company do benefit from the last Batman movie being such a monumental failure. Pattinson’s work is properly depressing and the story interesting enough to make most of it work. Add in a great new Batmobile and a visual style by Reeves that looks more like a “Blade Runner” movie than a Batman film and there are pluses.

What hurts the production is that the script by Reeves and Peter Craig would have been pushed to its limits if the movie only ran two hours. The fact it runs for three hours leaves the overall story feeling bloated. It would have been better had the last 45 minutes been cut.

But, it is all there for the nearly three-hour tale of Batman. There just might be enough of a void since the last Batman movie to make it easy for some to overlook the writing blunders. But they are so large, it is almost impossible to hide the writing woes.

At least there is no Ben Affleck.

‘The Batman’

2 1/2 stars

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Colin Ferrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright.

Director: Matt Reeves

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language, drug use, disturbing content

Running time: 176 minutes.