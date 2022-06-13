The cast and production team for the Disney+ series “Love, Victor” faced a bittersweet situation filming the third season that will debut June 15. They had to deal with the sad reality that this would be the last season of the teen comedy/drama while at the same time finding joy in knowing in advance this would be the end and could build the season to a proper finish.

Wrapping up a series is nothing new for executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger as they have just been involved in the series finale of the NBC series “This Is Us” where they were writers and producers for six seasons.

They know how lucky they are to be able to know when the end is coming.

Aptaker says, “We did have an end point in mind and we have been very lucky with our last few shows to be able to plan ahead for when we were headed for that conclusion. Then you can map it out like a film or a novel. You start planning early.

“That’s not always the case. Sometimes you get a call from a network that you are not coming back and the episode you aired last week is it. But in the best case scenarios, you really get to plan it out.”

“Love, Victor” debuted in 2020 on Hulu and was inspired by and is set in the same world as the 2018 film “Love, Simon” starring Nick Robinson who narrates “Love, Victor.” This third and final season finds Victor (Michael Cimino) – a teen from a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American family living in Atlanta – on a journey of self-discovery.

He must decide who he wants to be with and what kind of person he wants to be. That won’t be easy as Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

What Aptaker and Berger brought to the series was the same approach that made “This Is Us” such a fan favorite. Both shows deal with very specific characters while at the same time making the stories broad enough to have a very large appeal.

Berger says, “There is so much that is universal about our human experience and then there is so much that is deeply specific to what is going on inside of our own homes. What seems very specific to us seems to overlap universally.

“Everyone is in their houses fighting with their spouses, sometimes telling jokes to the people that they love. There is so much we all share and when you get into the nitty-gritty of those details it really starts to feel authentic to the people.”

The cast members in the farewell season also include George Sear, Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, Isabella Ferreira, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Mason Gooding and Mateo Fernandez.

Wood – who plays Lake Meriwether – has been involved with other series including “The New Normal” and “The Real O’Neals.” She describes the experience of a series ending without a proper ending as being “very sad.”

Not only did Wood get to be part of a show with “Love, Victor” that is getting a proper sendoff, but she also was given the opportunity to play a character that got to grow with each passing season.

“I couldn’t have predicted what would happen to Lake but I knew over the run of the show that she would do a lot of growing,” Wood says. “In season one and season two she is growing to a place of self-acceptance and self-love.

“She has learned to listen to what is in her heart and listen to her own thoughts rather than what other people’s opinions are of her.”

This is where the team knowing an end date became important. The growth that Wood got to play with Lake was all designed to set up elements that unfold in season three.

A lot of Lake’s changes are reflected through her close friendship with Mia Brooks as played by Hilson. Brooks was Victor’s girlfriend before Victor came out.

“Mia started out in a place in uncertainty and felt a little bit lost in her home life, her family life, her social life,” Hilson says. “I think her relationship with Victor ended in heartbreak for her and opened up a lot for Mia.

“I think she is exploring the idea of home and family in this season in a real way.”

Both Wood and Hilson agree it is tough to say goodbye but they are happy that each character gets an ending. Their hope now is that the ending will be pleasing to the fans.

All of the work the team got to do to prepare for the final episodes can be seen when the third season of “Love, Victor” premieres with all eight episodes on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15.