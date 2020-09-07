Cartoon world becomes socially aware in Hulu’s ‘Woke’

(KGET) — Maurice Marable, executive producer of “Woke,” capsulizes the new Hulu series starting Sept. 9 as a look at the balance of being a black artist and an artist that happens to be black.

“It is always the fight, it’s always the greater fight,” Marable says.

That fight is shown in “Woke” through Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist on the verge of great success with his comic strip, “Toast ‘N’ Butter.” He has found a broad acceptance of his work because he has always tended to avoid controversial issues. That changes after an incident with the police that leaves him socially awake and psychologically rattled as inanimate objects begin to talk to him.

The streaming service series was inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, a cartoonist known for his comic strips The K Chronicles, (Th)ink, and The Knight Life. His work often deals with political, social, and racial issues.

Knight has heard both sides of the debate about as to how social issues and art should come together or be kept apart.

“I know that different artists I know, it’s like I don’t even want to deal with the issues that you deal with in your comics. I just want to create something that’s fun,” Knight says. “That is, I think, a way that artists deal with it. And it’s a little bit different than the way I deal with it.

“But I think it’s a valid point and a valid thing to have some sort of escapism. I think there are artists that feel burdened by it. It’s like I have to say something with my work. Now, in this moment I think it’s super important to say something with the work, but I can see both sides of it. “

“Woke” is designed to offer both sides of the debate. In the series, Keef has trouble dealing with the idea that just because he has a certain skin color, he must look at everything with a serious eye. It’s the objects – such as beer bottles and trash cans – talking to him that present the opposing views.

The police encounter that triggers Keef seeing the talking items is based on an incident with the police that happened to Knight that – in his words – sent him on a journey. He had been doing comics about police brutality but it all became more intense for him after he experienced it himself.

Knight began to work even harder. That work has earned him numerous honors including an Inkpot Award for career achievement at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2010.

It didn’t take a lot of persuading to get Knight to agree to have a fictionalized version of what happened to him be the basis for a TV series. He says he has been doing a fictionalized version of himself through his cartoons for decades.

“I’ve always been able to sort of separate myself from this character of Keef. I got psychological damage being in the writers’ room, as everybody talked about me. But you know, I kinda see the show, this is my midlife crisis,” Knight says. “You know how people supposedly get, like, nice cars when they have a midlife crisis? I got a TV show and so, this is my midlife crisis.

“But listen, if I can’t make fun of myself, then I shouldn’t make fun of anybody else. So, I don’t take it that seriously when people rip on the character. I’m like — you know, it’s all good. I don’t take it personally. People know the type of work I do. They can look it up, it’s not too hard to find it and I still continue to do the comics today.”

The fact the series will look at the issues through comedy is another major influence from the life of the real cartoonist.

“I think the show is indicative or is an extension of my comics, which is, I use humor to address a lot of serious issues. And I think that humor, the cartoons bring people in and I think the comedy brings people in,” Knight says. He laughs and adds, “And we make you laugh and then when you’re not looking, we punch you in the face with something, something hardcore.”