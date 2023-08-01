Carter Smith has taken the approach with the creation of his feature film “The Passenger” that there is nothing scarier than the real world. The terror comes from a very real situation where a passive young man, Randy (Johnny Berchtold), is pulled into a violent situation by his fast food co-worker, Benson (Kyle Gallner).

“One of the things I loved about this project from the very beginning is that it takes place in the real world,” Smith says. “There is no one who has any kind of super ability to fight crime. There is no supernatural element. It is just very grounded and very real.

“Everything the characters do comes from an emotional place which I think is why I think people can identify with this. We can feel what these characters are feeling.”

How this unfolds can be seen starting Aug. 4 when “The Passenger” is released on digital platforms and through On Demand. It will be available later this year on the streaming service of MGM+. The film is part of the Blumhouse Television and MGM+ deal to produce eight original films together.

Carter used harsh and claustrophobic settings to intensify the terror. Much of the production plays out like a two-person play as the captive passenger and the driver travel down psychological, emotional and mental roads.

The director gives Berchtold and Gallner high praise for making the film’s emotional message come through so clearly. Gallner’s casting was a major key for Carter.

“Yes, he needed to be sort of terrifying and the threat of violence needed to be bubbling just under the surface, but he also had to be incredibly charming, charismatic and someone Randy becomes friends with in a way,” Carter says.

Gallner came to the film with a resume that includes “Smile,” “Scream,” “Jennifer’s Body,” “Dinner in America” and “The Finest hours.” He’s best known for playing Cassidy Casablancas on the television series “Veronica Mars.”

Carter was looking for someone to play the passenger who could take a character who is passive through much of the production and give it life. What Carter had to do was find someone who would not play passive as being just very flat but would be compelling to watch even in his silence.

He found that with Berchtold whose previous work includes the television series “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Gaslit” plus the films “The Forbidden Wish,” “Dog Gone” and “Snowfall.”

“With Johnny, from the first time I saw his tape, it was incredibly clear to me that I could watch him for months and months,” Carter says.

Casting was critical because of the way the story unfolds. The pair start out as fellow workers at a very generic restaurant. Once the violence starts, the characters become weirdly symbiotic as Benson is looking for a traveling companion and Randy needs someone to help him face his own demons.

“They strangely end up giving each other something they each need,” Carter says. “Randy is a changed person at the end of the film because of his time with Benson.

“And I think Benson is also changed because of the time he spends with Randy. What they had to teach each other, I found really fascinating and the heart of the film for men.”

Smith tells the story of these two broken men against very stark and stylized settings. That reflects the director’s background as he worked as a fashion photographer before catching the eye of Steven Spielberg. After Carter won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for his first short film, “Bugcrush,” Spielberg brought him in to direct “The Ruins.”

Since then, Carter has directed “Jamie Marks Is Dead,” “Into the Dark,” “Midnight Kiss” and “Swallowed.” There are times when Carter both wrote and directed while other times – as with “The Passenger” – he only directed. The writing part of his job came out of necessity.

“If I am not reading stuff that I like, I will write it myself. I will write what I want to see” Carter says. “That was not the case with this. This was an amazing script from the very first time I read it.”

Carter has discovered that whether it is his own writing, or the script produced by someone else, he has never had a problem cutting lines of dialogue. He’s comfortable doing that because he knows the visuals – from the sets to the wardrobe – can be just as powerful and drive a story with equal ease.

The brutality Carter can show in cutting dialogue was not necessary with “The Passenger.” He found the script by Jack Stanley to be so strong – because of the way the terror is presented in a real world setting – that he kept 99% of it.