There is a real debate going on over which actress should be considered the queen of Christmas movies. Hallmark fans have declared Lacey Chabert the ruler of holiday entertainment. There is just as vocal a group who say Candace Cameron Bure holds that title.

Bure’s backers can make a great argument as the “Full House” alumnus has starred in a long list of holiday movies including “The Christmas Contest,” “If I Only Had Christmas,” “Christmas Under Wraps” and “The Heart of Christmas.” She may have finally played the winning card in the battle to be the supreme Christmas queen with the new CBS animated special “Reindeer in Here.”

She is the voice of Pinky in the production scheduled to debut at 9 p.m. Nov. 29 on CBS. In “Reindeer in Here,” Blizz (Adam Devine) just wants to show Santa (Jim Gaffigan) that his original inventions can make Christmas even better. Theo (Gabriel Bateman), a lonely 10-year-old boy, is the new kid in town who longs to make friends. When a mysterious villain swipes the magical snow globe that holds the wishes of every child in the world, these two unlikely heroes become Santa’s only hope to save Christmas.

Bure says, “It’s been a huge dream of mine for a very long time to be in something animated that’s very special. And it was so fitting for my first animated movie to be in a Christmas one. So that was very exciting for me.

“This movie is such a beautiful story that’s so heartwarming and so encouraging to kids to celebrate our uniqueness, and I absolutely love it as a mom first and what the message sends. And then of course as an actress, it was just delightful to be in.”

The project that fulfilled Bure’s wish is based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb and Jason Oremland.

When Reed started writing the book six years ago, it was out of a need to find a positive Christmas tradition for the family that also didn’t stress me out as a parent. His approach was to write a story that he felt would be unique and different and that the readers would fall in love with the characters.

The ultimate goal was for the book to become a Christmas classic.

“When I sat down with my illustrator and we were looking at different reindeers, because, of course, reindeer are the most magical thing outside of Santa, there was one reindeer that we focused on specifically, and that one reindeer had one antler smaller than the other,” Reed says. “That is the hero of our story, Blizzard or Blizz.

“The reason is because he’s a different reindeer. Right? And every child at some point in their life feels different, because being different is normal, and our film celebrates the uniqueness of every child and of course shows that Christmas wishes really do come true.”

The cast of “Reindeer in Here” also includes Henry Winkler, Jo Koy, Donald Faison and Melissa Villaseñor. The animated production faced the same problems so many had to endure during COVID. The first recordings were done in person but once the pandemic hit, most of the work was done remotely.

Whether in person or remotely, the job for executive producer/director Lino DiSalvo was to get just the right voice performance from the cast. That started with how Bure wanted to speak for the little reindeer. Her plans to do a different kind of voice was immediately stopped.

“They initially were like, ‘No, we just really want your voice.’ I think my voice is distinctive. I hear a lot from people on the street that they’re not sure if it’s me when they see me, but as soon as they hear my voice, they instantly know that it’s me,” Bure says. “And so they really did want my voice. So it was just really working on the delivery of the lines and the little nuances of how we wanted her to be.

“I feel like Pinky is that friend that tells it straight but she has a little bit of a motherly quality to her or that big sister quality that she’s still gentle in speaking the truth.”

Adding an animated holiday special to her resume gives Bure plenty of reason to be considered to be the queen of holiday movies. It is a title she would cherish because Christmas is her favorite holiday.

She is a woman of faith and that means there’s no bigger holiday than to celebrate Christmas.

“I love that I’ve become synonymous with Christmas because of the movies that I’ve done over the past 15 years. So it’s a great joy for me,” Bure says.