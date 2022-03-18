Don’t ever go to Jenny Agutter for betting advice. She never expected to be playing the character of Sister Julienne for more than one season of “Call the Midwife.” The 11th season is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. March 20 on Valley PBS.

“It wasn’t because it wasn’t wonderful that it wouldn’t go on, I just didn’t see the kind of reaction it would have,” Agutter says. “We had a huge audience that first year, and it automatically got picked up. It was fairly early on it got picked up, and it was lovely.”

Viewers immediately embraced the series – made in partnership with the BBC – which follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House in London’s East End. The new season picks up in the spring of 1967 where celebrations are underway for a colorful Easter bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House.

Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is excited about the Eurovision song contest while Lucille (Leonie Elliott) settles into a blissful married life. Nancy (Megan Cusack), having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time, and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) examines a newly married woman who presents some troubling symptoms.

There is a good reason Agutter didn’t predict “Call the Midwife” would have such a long life because her acting history shows a different story. She has starred in numerous television series – “MI-5,” “The Alan Clark Diaries” and “Monday, Monday” just to name a few – but Agutter has never been with those TV shows longer than eight episodes. Her credits also include one-shot feature films such as the 1976 sci-fi class “Logan’s Run.”

Agutter credits series creator Heidi Thomas with the fact that she is closing in on 100 episodes with “Call the Midwife” and continues to enjoy working on the production. Thomas created the series based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth who worked with the Community of St. John the Divine in the 1950s.

“Call the Midwife” started with stories in the late 1950s but has progressed into the ‘60s over the seasons. One of the biggest joys for Agutter is the way the show blends real events from the time period with the fictional characters.

“Every year presents different social problems, medical problems, different sorts of things. Heidi loves those facts. Heidi says you would never run out of stories because the facts keep coming at you,” Agutter says. “We have the memoirs, and then Heidi developed the characters further as far as Sister Julienne was concerned.

“I had the opportunity to meet one of the relatives of the woman that it was based on, which was interesting.”

The writing and the memoirs were important for Agutter as she is certain she would have never felt like she had completely understood the character of Sister Julienne using her own life as a measuring stick. The biggest help for Agutter was a backstory Thomas created for the character during one of the first seasons. Sister Julienne had a love interest but she chose her dedication to the work and her beliefs.

Agutter did come to the project with an understanding of what it was like to be living in the mid-60s because that is when she started acting. But, the life of someone who works in TV and film is very different from how her character of Sister Julienne is supposed to have lived.

“One of the things I first had to think about is Sister Julienne’s life. She’s been through the First World War and Second World War, and she sees the National Health Service started up. She sees the changes in the community,” Agutter says. “It’s very, very different than a teenager. I had a Quant skirt, which were miniskirts, and hot pants and all the rest of it. So that world was very different for me than the one I’m playing in.

“I think it’s one of the things that’s really interesting about ‘Call the Midwife’ is that it always remains 50‑ whatever, ‑6 years behind us, and yet so many of the situations seem the same or so many of the social attitudes can seem the same, so many things we can look at and refer to, but we can look at it as though it is the past. And I find that really interesting to play with.”

The cast of “Call the Widwife” also includes Annabelle Apsion, Olly Rix, Linda Bassett, Ella Bruccoleri, Megan Cusack, Leonie Elliott, Helen George, Georgie Glen, Laura Main, Stephen McGann, Judy Parfitt, Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Fenella Woolgar. Vanessa Redgrave provides the voice of the mature Jennifer Worth.

The eight-episode 11th season will be broadcast as part of PBS’s Sunday night drama lineup and will stream nationally on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.