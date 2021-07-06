Californians get special deal from The Disneyland Resort

Californians can visit Mickey Mouse for a discount rate this summer. (Photo courtesy of The Disney Resort)

(KGET) — The Disneyland Resort is offering Californians a chance to visit the theme park at a lower rate this summer. For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day by taking advantage of the special ticket offer.

You get the lower rate by purchasing three-day, one-park per day tickets starting at $249. If you want to upgrade to a park hopper option that will cost an additional $55. Each person will be allowed to purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID.

These special tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent. You can also call (866) 572-7321. Keep in mind that the tickets are nonrefundable.

California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through Sept. 30, subject to park reservation availability.

It is likely it has been a long time since you have visited the park. A few attractions are new or have been updated.

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish: New scenes have been added.

The Jungle Cruise: The ride has been updated in time for the release of the feature film based on the attraction.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Guests are transported to a galaxy far, far away at the Black Spire Outpost, where they may find themselves in the middle of a climactic battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance on the epic attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The Disneyland Band has returned to Main Street, U.S.A., and the nights are lighting up with Mickey’s Mix Magic, a state-of-the-art projection show that goes sky high with fireworks celebrating Mickey Mouse.

The big change at Disney California Adventure: is the opening of Avengers Campus, an all-new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes. Guests can put their web-slinging skills to the test at Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

If you want to stay close to the theme park, a discount of up to 25% are available on select stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. This includes select rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and up to 20 percent at the Disneyland Hotel. The discounts end Oct. 2.

For more information and to book a Disneyland Resort vacation, go to Disneyland.com.