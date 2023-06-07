Changes at Disneyland’s Toontown include the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. (Photo courtesy of Disney Resorts)

Just in time for summer vacations, Disneyland Resort is offering a limited-time deal for eligible California residents to visit the Southern California theme park. The price is as little as $83 per person, per day.

These special tickets can be redeemed on any three eligible days from June 12 through Sept. 28 of this year. They are subject to park reservation availability.

These three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $249 for admission Mondays through Thursdays, or $299 ($100 per day) for admission any day – including weekends – for eligible guests who are residents of California. Upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service are also available.

This offer is valid only for California residents living within ZIP codes 90000-96199. Proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

At Disneyland, the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown features new, interactive experiences and returning familiar favorites. The new addition is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an adventure through the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse on a train engineered by Goofy.

Part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, “Wondrous Journeys” is a nighttime spectacular honoring 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios with nods to every film released by the iconic studio over the past century.

State-of-the-art projections and fireworks bring these stories to life in multiple locations through Aug. 31.

There is also “Magic Happens,” a parade that includes characters from Disney Animation tales including “Frozen 2,” “The Sword in the Stone,” “Moana” and “Sleeping Beauty,” as well as Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.”

At Disney California Adventure Park, “Rogers: The Musical” will tell the tale of Steve Rogers/Captain America in an all-new, one-act musical theater production. Performed in the famed Hyperion Theater, the show will feature five original songs, appearances by select members of the Avengers and more.

Beginning this September, Disneyland Resort will greet the arrival of fall with the return of favorite celebrations.

From Sept. 1-Oct. 31, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will feature décor and flavorful treats across the resort, new outfits for Mickey Mouse and his pals at Disneyland Park, and another gingerbread house on display at Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Celebrating the spirit of Día de Los Muertos, Plaza de la Familia returns to Disney California Adventure Park Sept. 1 through Nov. 2. The experience features Mexican cuisine and entertainment featuring characters and songs from Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning film “Coco.”

“Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party” returns to Disney California Adventure this year for more nights than ever before between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31. Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to purchase from a select amount of pre-sale tickets beginning June 27, before tickets are available to the general public on June 29.

Got to their website for more information on Disneyland Resort.