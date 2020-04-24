Bulls, tigers subjects of documentary series worth a look

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There are a lot of options of television programming to watch either on the networks, basic cable, premium cable or streaming services. Not all of it is good. In fact a lot of it isn’t good. If you need some help finding the better programming to watch, here are a couple of suggestions. And both are documentary series.

ESPN and ESPN2 is airing “The Last Dance,” the 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ efforts to win a sixth NBA title in eight years.

The main focus is the 1997-98 season in-depth but the documentary series tells the story of how the legend of Michael Jordan and the Bulls came to be from the beginning. Jordan’s career is covered from his days as a high school star in North Carolina to his becoming one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The first two episodes were broadcast over the past weekend and averaged more than five million viewers. That makes it the two most viewed original productions on the sports cable channel since 2004.

Don’t worry if you missed the first two episodes. They will be repeated on ESPN starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26. The third and fourth episodes will follow beginning at 6 p.m. The series will air Sundays through May 17.

The other documentary series is on the very weird side. Netflix is shows “Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness.” If this wasn’t a true story, it would almost sound to unreal to have happened.

The documentary looks at Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. He has one of the largest collections of big cats – lions, tigers, bobcats, etc.

His passion for big cats is only eclipsed by his hatred of Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, who threatens to put them out of business. That leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot.

Watching this documentary is like seeing a car wreck happen. You know the way it ends up is going to be bad for everyone but you can’t stop watching.

There are a few ideas to help pass the time while staying at home. Be safe.