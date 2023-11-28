The FX series “A Murder at the End of the World” features a variety of themes ranging from a love story to a cautionary tale. The element that came to the forefront when actress/director/writer Brit Marling and co-creator Zal Batmanglij were creating the script was the mystery part of the story.

“I think in this particular instance the whodunit aspect of the story came to us first maybe because the time we are living in everything feels unraveled,” Marling says. “We are all kind of looking around and saying ‘Whodunit? Who’s to blame?’

“That was the first genre piece that came into play. I love a good mystery, but I think sometimes they stay squarely in the zone of cerebral or cold-blooded. We wanted to make something that was hot-blooded and passionate and ask you to feel as much as it was compelling you to think about the mystery.” The co-creators found that by taking that approach they could look at the past of the central character in the story – Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) – and braid that into the mystery story.

For the new FX series, Hart goes between having her life together and being on the verge of collapse. She’s the smartest person in the room and often the most flawed.

Hart’s emotional state is tested when she and eight other important guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a very cold and remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, she must use all her skills to prove it was murder while going against competing interests and before the killer has the opportunity to take another life.

Marling has a long track record of writing scripts that blend genres. She made Sundance Film Festival history in 2011 as the first female to star in, co-write and co-produce both “Another World” and “Sound of My Voice.” The second film was directed by Batmanglij who is her partner in “A Murder at the End of the World.”

Other credits for Marling include “The OA,” “Arbitrage,” “The Better Angels,” “Babylon” and “The East.” Continuing her triple-threat ways, Marling plays Lee Andersen in the FX series.

Her character is a hacker who rode the early days of the internet to fame as a young woman who could code as well as the boys. After writing a manifesto on how misogyny was destroying the early promise of the internet, she retreated to living as a hermit in Florida until she married a billionaire and moved to a frozen world.

The selection of Iceland for the setting for the mystery was a very specific choice.

“The exterior is this world in Iceland with these cold blowing winds, but the interior is this molten-hot center in the American West where we see this sort of classic badlands type love story unfold as they take their cross-country trip,” Marling says.

The multiple layers of the story required a talented performer to play the central figure. Marling and Batmanglij were confident Corrin was that performer because of the Brit’s work playing Lady Diana Spencer in season four of the Netflix series “The Crown.” It earned Corrin a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, as well as SAG and Emmy nominations in the same category.

“When we wrote Darby, we were so excited while writing her the pages just seemed to fly out of us,” Marling says. “And then there was a point when we were all done where we thought this is a very hard character to play.

“She is in every scene. It is very demanding. It is very physical. It is asking a lot of a young actor. We were like who are we going to find to pull this off.”

Marling was nervous about finding an actor who could handle all of the demands of the character. That anxiety went away when she and Batmanglij met with Corrin.

Corrin was in Wales getting ready to start shooting “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” when the creators called to talk about the project.

“We talked for a long time. I don’t even think we read any of the scripts,” Corrin says. “They offered me the role and I felt so honored to be trusted with this huge project because it felt like they had seen something that they really wanted for Darby.”

New episodes of “A Murder at the End of the World” are available on the streaming service Hulu on Tuesdays through Dec. 19. The series stars also include Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.