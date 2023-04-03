“American Experience: Sun Queen” looks at the woman behind the creation of the first solar heated home. (Photo courtesy of PBS)

Dr. Mária Telkes, a chemical engineer and inventor who dreamt of harnessing the power of the sun, emigrated from Hungary to the United States in 1932 full of energy. She was actually full of ideas as to how to harness the power of energy.

She used her Doctorate in Physical Chemistry to land a spot with MIT’s Solar Energy Committee where she designed and built the first successfully solar-heated home in Dover, MA. Her work soon earned her the nickname “Sun Queen.” It also made her the target of her male boss and colleagues.

“American Experience: The Sun Queen,” scheduled to launch at 9 p.m. April 4 on Valley PBS, shows how her colleagues went as far as turning down grant money to keep her from her next energy discovery. The PBS program also reveals how instead of buckling under the male attack, Telkes was able to bring together a group of female scientists to continue the work.

Olivia Meikle, Host of the women’s history podcast What’s Her Name was shocked because the kind of misogyny that Telkes faced is generally not as blatant.

“It was just so overt in her case. And they were just saying out loud she shouldn’t be allowed. Girls shouldn’t be in this playground. And so, they were just determined to stop her, even if it meant shooting themselves in the foot,” Meikle says. “They’re turning away millions of dollars in grants because they don’t want her to benefit from it. They’re shutting down whole projects, so she can’t be well-known. It’s shocking because they’re so willing to shut down their entire program just because no girls allowed.”

Those efforts didn’t stop her as Telkes would go on to acquire more than 20 patents over the course of her 50-year career. Her greatest accomplishments included designing and building the first successfully solar-heated modern residence in 1948 and identifying a promising new chemical that could store solar energy like a battery.

Filmmaker Amanda Pollak became fascinated while putting the production together with how the story of Telkes reflects that in order to achieve scientific accomplishments, failure tends to end up being a huge part of the process. The difference between Telkes and other great minds was that when someone like Thomas Edison failed, it was part of his way of working. She learned that Telkes wasn’t allowed to fail and if she did have a failure, she got pushed aside.

Pollak adds, “Men have been failing for decades and given more opportunities. I think that that is the slice of the story that’s worth paying some attention to. There’s always going to be the more cautious ones. But she wasn’t given the opportunity to fail in the same way that a lot of people are.”

“American Experience: Sun Queen” looks at why Telkes opted to build her solar home in the New England area instead of picking a more sunny location as in Florida or Arizona. It all came down to the fact she needed as much attention from the press as possible.

Telkes knew the importance of getting the public aware of solar energy and the need for solid public relations work. That was why she built the solar home close to Boston to increase her odds of catching the attention of the news media.

Pollak speculates that Telkes was putting on a show for the world to see. When she built a house in the cold north that used only solar energy, it got the attention she wanted. Life Magazine published a story dealing with the solar home and that got the attention of a lot of people.

Part of the story was that a family moved into the house and instead of scientists collecting data on what was happening, the family members ran all the experiments, kept track of the data and even gave tours.

Despite all her accomplishments over a half century, Telke has never been a household name. The scientific community did recognize her accomplishments when she and Steve Jobs were both posthumously inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Pollak says, “It’s kind of fascinating to take these two people, one who is a household name, and one who has been completely forgotten to history and most people have not heard of before and think what are the forces that led one in one direction and the other in another direction.

“Then ask that ‘what if’ question? Had she been supported, had she had the support of her department, had oil not kind of become the energy of the last 50 years, where would we be? And it’s a haunting question.”

If you miss “American Experience: Sun Queen” when it originally airs, it will be available through PBS.org, PBS App & PBS Passport.