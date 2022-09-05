Brie Larson appears to be living the kind of life many would covet. She’s not only known around the world for being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through her portrayal of Captain Marvel but her acting skills have earned her an Oscar. There’s also the endless number of car commercials featuring Larson.

That’s the way Larson is seen by those looking at her life from the outside. She has a very different perspective.

“It all started with a thought while I was driving where I realized that I was living with shame about who I was and I was noticing how I was presenting myself in the world, shielding certain parts of myself and living in fear,” Larson says. “And I was like if I’m feeling this way, other people must feel this way.

‘It sent me on this path for years of asking people who I was close to, ‘What do you feel shameful about?’ And when they would open up, I realized that 100 percent of the time, the thing that they felt the most ashamed of was not anything that was shameful at all.”

While others might only be able to ponder such a revelation, Larson used her connection to the film and television world to create the new Disney+ offering “Growing Up.” The 10-episode series, set to launch Sept. 8 on the streaming service, uses narrative, experimental and documentary filmmaking to follow one individual, ages 18-21, as they tell their story.

Each 30-minute episode doesn’t just focus on all of the pain and shame that seems to first appear the years a person hits puberty but it also celebrates and recognizes that people have way more that’s similar than different. The stories range from a young immigrant from Ghana struggling to find her place to a disabled woman who longs for a different life.

Gavin Arneson is one of the young people featured in the series. All his life he faced a world of instability and homelessness that only got darker when a tragedy happened. His episode looks at how he found the strength to be resilient.

Arneson says, “I think being a young person, if I had had a show like this that had somebody like me or had been through something similar to what I had been through and I was able to watch it, it would’ve helped me process very differently.

“I think I would’ve had a different experience, one that was not so lonely, where I didn’t feel like I was the only one who had ever felt this way in my life. It just brings so much understanding and healing I think.

He adds that people are going to have painful experiences because it is a part of life. The key to dealing with the pain is finding a way to talk about them and process them as a family and as a community.

These stories are told through a different director for each episode including Larson, Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, Ashley Eakin, Rudy Valdez, Bernardo Ruiz, Nicole Galovski, Kishori Rajan, Elegance Bratton, Smriti Mundhra, and Ekwa Msangi. The directors handpicked their heroes and helped bring their stories to the screen.

Larson has no way of knowing if the series will touch viewers. She does know that working on the series was a transformative experience for her and everyone involved.

“I’ve never had an experience where people felt seen and transformed and connected to what it was that they were doing. We were such a little family,” Larson says. “And so I remember finishing this going even if no one ever sees this, I feel like there was a lot of healing that happened here and a lot of connection.

“We’ve realized how much we all had in common and no one can escape the growing-up experience. We’re all still growing. I cannot say sitting here as an adult that my growing up is done. But I just have so much love and so much gratitude for our incredible heroes that had the courage to say things that I’m not sure if I would’ve had the courage to say and do it in a way that just brings so much love, so much joy, and so much celebration to things that are painful. But it’s part of life, and they’re incredible examples of what happens when you get on the other side.”

The general approach to making a documentary-style film is for the director to remain as emotionally neutral as possible. This makes sure the story isn’t slanted. Larson won’t apologize for feeling such a deep connection to each story as she has no problem being touched by the work she is doing. She admits to be a “crier” and is proud of it.