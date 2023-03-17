Brendan Fraser took home the Best Actor Oscar for his work in “The Whale.” (Photo courtesy of A24)

This is your chance to see on DVD and Blu-ray one of the big winners from the recent Academy Awards ceremonies.

“The Whale” Grade B+: From the moment this film opened, it was Brendan Fraser’s Oscar to lose. His unforgettable performance as an English teacher dealing with extreme obesity will tug at and break your heart. At the same time, there are glimpses of a dignity that burns just as bright.

Charlie (Fraser) is able to hide his eating disorder by conducting his classes online and claiming his camera doesn’t work. He can’t hide his struggles from his good friend and part-time caretaker (Hong Chau). She knows unless things change, Charlie only has a limited time left to live.

Between bouts of binge eating, Charlie tries to reunite with his angry daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink). She only agrees to spend time with him when he offers to pay her.

It is Fraser who is the key to keeping this film from being an insensitive tale of obesity. The passion, desperation and brief moments of happiness come through his face like an emotional billboard.

The fact Fraser was going to win the Oscar was one of the easiest predictions for this year’s Academy Awards.

“A Man Called Otto” Grade C-: This is another example of how a good actor can elevate a weak script. The consistently strong Tom Hanks gives the film more energy than the script deserves.

Otto has always been a man about sticking to the rules. Most of the neighbors tend to avoid him. Otto’s mood gets even darker as he has just lost his wife and has decided the pain is so unbearable, he decides to end his own life.

His plans are delayed by a very pregnant new neighbor, Marisol (Mariana Treviño). She immediately inserts herself into his life. The connection between the grumpy Otto and optimistic Marisol is the best part of the film.

The big weakness of the production is how “A Man Called Otto” uses the comical ways people try to kill themselves in movies. Each has been done for laughs so many times there is no question the noose will pull out of the connection in the ceiling just in the nick of time.

Hanks and Treviño turned in solid work but had too little material to use.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season”: This is the final season of the AMC series. Daryl and Maggie go on a risky mission with Negan to root out the Reapers. Includes 24 episodes.

“Leonor Will Never Die”: Leonor is struck on the head by a falling television set and knocked into a coma. Fantasy and reality begin to blur for her.

“All Eyes Off Me”: Love and misunderstanding are examined in three stories.

“Alice, Darling”: Woman is pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend.

“Full Time”: Single mother must deal with how transportation issues are impacting her life.

“The Good Fight: The Final Season”: Diane (Christine Baranski) feels like she’s going crazy struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning.

“Blue Thermal”: Young girl finds happiness in the skies.