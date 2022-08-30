A mainstay of superhero television shows is there is little problem telling the good guys from the bad guys. Superman and Lex Luthor never shared a Groupon. Batman never shared a vacation trip with the Joker.

The first two seasons of the CW Network’s “DC’s Stargirl” presented the elements of good and evil in very clear terms. There was the always optimistic high schooler Courtney Whitmore – as played by Brec Bassinger – trying to wrap her head around being the second-generation superhero Stargirl. She found partners to help her fight very distinct villains such as Eclipso.

Season three – starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 – goes in a very lines blurring direction. Past villains have become team members and next door neighbors after coming together at the end of the second season to defeat Eclipso.

That’s why the third season of the CW series is being called “Frenemies.” It will be a chance for Bassinger to continue to show how Courtney has always looked at the world in an optimistic way.

That has made the character fun to play. When asked by those not familiar with the character of Stargirl what her superpower is, Bassinger says that her real strength is being a bright light that she brings to other people.

“Coming into season three, Courtney has kind of opened her eyes to the idea that not everyone is all bad and not everyone is all good. We all have a little bit of both in ourselves,” Bassinger says. Using air quotes, she adds, “It’s called ‘Frenemies’ because ‘the villains’ are living in ‘harmony’ with the superheroes in the small town of Blue Valley.”

Bassinger smiles and adds that once you have heroes and villains living in a small town together, there are going to be issues. One of those big issues is revealed in the first episode of the new season when there is a murder. The third season will be the quest by Stargirl and her group of young heroes – who are developing their new skills – to solve the mystery.

Adding the murder mystery element was a joy for Bassinger because she grew up reading the series of mystery novels featuring the teenage sleuth Nancy Drew. Although she was one of only a select few who knew the solution to the murder mystery before filming started, Bassinger had to pretend like she was in the dark.

Her hope is that the audience will be just as shocked as the cast members were when the solution is revealed.

To go along with the mystery, Courtney is dealing with her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), and her real father Starman (Joel McHale) who is living in the Dugan home. She likes being trained by the person who first used the Cosmic Staff to fight evil. At the same time, she’s worried Starman might ask for the Staff back and end her time as Stargirl.

“Joel is such a big personality and such a wonderful human being,” Bassinger says. “It was such a fun atmosphere just having a scene with him because he brings such a great sense of humor and energy to the set.

“His storyline has been such a slow burner. Finally, in season three the audience will get closure to this slow burning story.”

Bassinger has always found it easy to relate to what Courtney has been going through because she had to face a whole new world herself as the star of the series. Season three deals with Courtney getting more experienced as a superhero while Bassinger keeps growing as an actor. Season one was intimidated because of taking on a role she had never played before. Her confidence grew with the second season and now she is very comfortable with the character.

One of the major tests for Bassinger in the first season was the physicality of the role. She generally felt confident with that part of the role because the Texas native had been a gymnast when she was younger. The problem was the stunt work had to be done while handling the massive Cosmic Staff.

The Cosmic Staff is the spear-like weapon Starman used when he was battling evil. The moment Courtney got near the weapon, it linked with her and has been the source of her fighting and flying abilities. Having a Cosmic Staff is a great weapon for Courtney but was a cumbersome prop at the start for Bassinger. She stands only 5-feet-2 and the Cosmic Staff is 6-feet long.

“The first time they gave it to me, I had two left feet,” Bassinger says. “But, with the third season, I finally got my right foot back.”

The cast of “DC’s Stargirl” also includes Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan and Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv.