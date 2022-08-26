BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The third season of the CW series “DC’s Stargirl” launches at 8 p.m. Aug. 31. It follows high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes ­— the Justice Society of America.

The third season finds Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and offering to train Courtney while she helps him adjust to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. But when there’s a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will not only have our heroes questioning the former super-villains’ commitment to truly reforming, but lead Courtney, Pat and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core.

One of the major tests for Bassinger has been the physicality of the role. You can’t have a series based on a comic book character and not expect a lot of big-fight scenes.

Bassinger generally felt confident with that part of the role because the Texas native had been a gymnast when she was younger. The problem was the stunt work had to be done while handling the massive Cosmic Staff.

The Cosmic Staff is the spear-like weapon Starman used when he was battling evil. The moment Courtney got near the weapon, it linked with her and has been the source of her fighting and flying abilities.

Having a Cosmic Staff is a great weapon for Courtney but a cumbersome prop for Bassinger. She stands only 5-feet-2 and the Cosmic Staff is 6-feet long.