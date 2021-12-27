Brandon Scott Jones earns attention for ‘Ghosts’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brandon Scott Jones, one of the stars of the new CBS comedy “Ghosts,” is going to have to wait a few weeks to see if he has picked up an award from the Critics Choice Association in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. Winners of the 27th annual awards by the organization of TV and film critics were to be announced in a televised event scheduled for Jan. 9. The recent COVID surge forced the ceremonies to be delayed until late February or early March.

Jones will just have to focus on how he is on the hottest new comedy on the network. And by hottest that means in terms of ratings and costuming.

“My costume was very hot in the summer, and now that we’re still filming in Montreal and it’s like minus 6 here. It is the greatest thing I’ve ever worn in my entire life. I’ve never been happier,” Jones says.

“I’m dressed head to toe, full Muppet, like felt, no breathing, and I am warmer than I’ve ever been.”

The Maryland native can hate his costume in the summer and love it in the winter but his character can’t react either way. He plays Isaac, one of the eight main specters who reside in a rundown country estate. Isaac is a very pompous 1700’s Militiaman who died on the grounds and so he has become a ghostly fixture there.

The work Jones has been doing is one of the reasons the series has found a following after only a handful of episodes. The estate being turned into a bed & breakfast by Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is also home to: a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky).

Starring in a series about ghosts leads to the obvious question of whether Jones believes there are spirits floating around in the living world. He’s very open to the idea of ghosts being real.

“I wouldn’t mind eventually becoming one. Does that make sense? I think I’d be a fun haunt,” Jones says.

“Ghosts” is just the latest acting job for Jones. His other credits include the TV series “The Good Place,” “The Other Two” and “Above Average Presents.” Jones also starred in the Warner Bros. feature film “Isn’t it Romantic,” opposite Rebel Wilson, and the Oscar-nominated film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

His work in ‘Ghosts” as the soldier who has not fully expressed himself is the first TV role for Jones that earned him an awards nomination. The fact his character seems unaware of his sexuality has generated numerous storylines.

CBS recently aired a marathon of episodes based on votes by the viewers. The episode where Isaac confronts his feelings for Nigel, a British soldier ghost from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret was one of the episodes selected for the special event.

How the awards season goes – when it finally happens – is not the primary concern. Jones, the rest of the cast and the executives behind the show are delighted the series has such a spirited following. That includes both strong viewer ratings and a massive online following.

Executive producer Joe Wiseman admits to being “bowled over” by the positive response to “Ghosts.” Jones may have caught the eye of critics but Wiseman has found that each of the ghosts have strong followings among viewers.

McIver – who had a strong online following when she starred in “iZombie’ – calls it a privilege just being on a television series. It is a further blessing when the program has multiple characters who have armies of fans.

McIver says, “I feel like the audience is so wide for this show. And when you go online and you can find people all over the world, from all different backgrounds and life experiences, finding something in your show they connect with. It’s like a complete honor.

“I love doing it with these guys. I think we all genuinely like each other, and I feel like that translates. And when we get to kind of connect with an audience that seemed to like each other and communicate with each other as well, it feels good. It feels like a connection in a time where that’s something we all need and want more than ever.”

New episodes of “Ghosts” are scheduled to begin airing Jan. 6 on CBS. The network has not announced if there will be a second season of “Ghosts.”