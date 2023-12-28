There is a massive difference between the first time Brad Williams performed in Bakersfield 20 years ago and his appearance scheduled for Feb. 9, at the Fox Theater. He was only an opening act for that first show but this time he is the headliner.

“To come back and play the Fox as the headliner is really a mind trip,” Williams says. “Just know that when I come to Bakersfield, I am excited to be there. I am going to be performing in Los Angeles the very next night, but LA is so jaded with all these acts.

“Bakersfield people are good people. They are hard working people. They are very thankful you go there. That was one reason I wanted to make sure Bakersfield was on the tour schedule,” said Williams.

A lot has happened to Williams since his first trip to Bakersfield. It started with his first one-hour special, “Fun Size,” which was the highest-rated special on Showtime. It was followed by another Showtime special, “Daddy Issues,” and the Netflix special “The Degenerates.”

Along with a host of late-night appearances, Williams has appeared in numerous comedy TV series and films including Adult Swim’s “RobotChicken”, as well as the features “Little Evil”, “Mascots” and “Reno 911: It’s A Wonderful Heist.”

Recently, Williams became the first comedian in the history of Cirque du Soleil to headline and sell out their newest show, “Mad Apple.”

The current tour that brings Williams back to Bakersfield is not the only big event going on in his career. His new one-hour special, “Starfish,” is available on Live Nation’s live entertainment streamer Veeps. Filmed at Sony Hall in New York City, Williams’ third hour special of all new material features his takes on navigating relationships and everyday life as a little person.

“If you look at ‘Starfish’ and the other specials, they are all little snapshots of my life,” Williams says. “The first one was being young, dumb and full of something in my early ‘20s. Then ‘Daddy Issues’ was me kind of coming into understating family issues are more important.”

“The Degenerates” reflects the point in the comedian’s life when he met his wife and got married. “Starfish” is the natural progression because Williams has started a family of his own.

Williams jokes that the last comedy special he will ever do will be called “In the Coffin.”

The fact his comedy has changed over the years is no surprise to Williams. He has seen his approach to making people laugh be different from one night to the next. He doesn’t do a completely different show, but he has found it helps to adapt his material to the audience.

What he means is that if the crowd is more boisterous, then he is going to give them the more party brand of his humor. Other audiences prefer a more conversational show and then there are those who want clean material.

The last thing Williams wants to do is be the kind of comedian who goes on stage with a set script and only does that material. He wants to be able to react to the crowd and make specific comments to the city where he is performing. Don’t be surprised if Williams mentions the bluffs of Bakersfield or Valley Fever while on stage at the Fox.

Life has been a series of TV specials, tour stops and film appearances for Williams who dropped out of USC with one year to go before graduating. He opted to chase a career in comedy rather than complete his degree in communications. Williams is not certain if it will ever hit him completely how successful he has become.

“To me, I am just doing the thing that I have always done,” Williams says. “But it is amazing to look out in the audience and see more people. Having to add shows. People recognize me more on the street. I gave one of those faces, that’s why they probably recognized me.”

“It’s really mind boggling to get people coming up to you after a show and say, ‘I am so excited seeing you.’”

Williams was inspired by the massive amount of energy Robin Williams (no relation) brought to the job. Now, he is the one who is being asked for suggestions by those getting into the comedy field.

Williams is always willing to help young performers because he wants them all to be successful. His intent is to do anything he can to make the art of comedy grow.

He’s helping that happen by TV specials and the tour that will bring him back to Bakersfield. Tickets are still available for his performance at the Fox. The event is suggested for those 18-years-old and above.

If you miss him here, he also has a show coming up at The Mirage in Las Vegas on Feb. 24.