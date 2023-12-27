“The Boys in the Boat” follows the very standard outline for a sports movie. It is the story of a group of misfits – in this case the 1936 University of Washington rowing team – who must overcome incredible odds to prove their worth in a massive final challenge. That test just happens to be at the Summer Olympics in Berlin that were lorded over by Adolph Hitler.

The fact that director George Clooney never tries to push past the typical tropes doesn’t necessarily hurt the film. It remains a wholesome tale of triumph. It just never rises to a gold medal standard that would have come with a little more depth.

“The Boys in the Boat” – based on the New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown – deals with an eight-man rowing team but the focus is Joe Rantz (Callum Turner). He is struggling to keep his grades up and pay his university tuition while dealing with life in the Great Depression.

Rantz lives in an abandoned car and often goes without meals. His hope of breaking out of this downward spiral comes with the announcement there will be tryouts for the school’s junior varsity rowing team. Making the team means room, board and a job.

Making the team will not be easy as Rantz has never been in a boat. It is through grit and determination that he convinces grumpy Coach Al Ulbrickson (Joel Edgerton) that he has the natural skills to be part of the team.

He is part of the eight young men who make the team and then begin their typical sports drama journey through training montages and competitions. It all takes them to the big finish in Berlin.

Clooney’s decision to take the film on a predictable sports film path results in his missing several opportunities to give the production more emotional depth. The simple fact the production unfolds during the Great Depression presents natural avenues to show the desperation being felt at the time.

Except for Rantz longingly looking at food, there is no real sense of suffering. His struggles before trying out for the team would have given the film a stronger emotional core.

The only effort Clooney makes to make Rantz more than just another crew member is giving him a sweet romantic relationship. Rantz falls for Joyce (Hadley Robinson) in an aw-shucks fashion. If their connection was any sweeter, a warning would have to be posted at all theaters warning diabetics the film might be hazardous to their health.

That relationship ends up just a slight distraction from the main event. Clooney does a good job showing the excitement of the boat races but the fact they are taking place under the watchful eye of Hitler doesn’t resonate with as much impact as it should have.

A reason for that is that this is not the first film where Americans have shown up Hitler’s athletes. The 2016 film “Race” examined how Jesse Owens ran his way into history at the same Summer Olympics. That film took on a more emotional element because of the racism Owens also had to face.

One part of “The Boys in the Boat” that shines is Edgerton’s performance as Coach Al Ulbrickson. A major part of his performance is as the typical gruff shaper of young men. Clooney does give Edgerton moments to show his softer side and that keeps the character from being a complete stereotype.

Clooney’s decision to take a straight course from average guys to American heroes isn’t bad. There was just room to get out of the shallow emotional waters and give the film more depth through a deeper examination of the time period and players. This could have easily been done with the elimination of a few training sequences.

As it is, “Boys in the Boat” is a wholesome story about what can happen when hope and determination eclipse despair and hatred. There is nothing wrong with that.

Movie review

Boys in the Boat

Grade: B-

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Hadley Robinson, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery.

Director: Goerge Clooney

Rated: PG-13 for language, smoking

Running time: 124 minutes.