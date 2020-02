BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Harrison Ford has starred in so many big franchise movies that have been loaded with special effects that it is often easy to overlook his accomplished acting skills. It takes a movie like “The Call of the Wild” to be the right vehicle to put his skills on display.

The film is a loose adaptation of the 1903 Jack London book about a big-hearted dog, Buck, who goes through a series of adventures in the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. The script by Michael Green (“Blade Runner 2049”) maintains key elements of the classic adventure story but there have been some liberties taken including the movie’s big climax.