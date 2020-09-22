Bond cast of ‘Secret Society’ found key to making film work

(KGET) — The new Disney+ movie “Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals” looks at how a second-born prince or princesses has special super powers. But, they can’t use those skills to save their respective countries until they get training.

That’s what happens to Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) when she thinks she is being sent to summer school because of her less-than-regal way of acting. She and her classmates discover the real reason for the school is to help them refine their gifts.

The film, set to debut Sept. 25 on the streaming service, is built around the idea of a group of young people with special skills being mentored by a teacher who also has powers. What the young cast found was that working on the movie was a little like the story they were telling except their super powers happened to be the ability to act.

Olivia Deeble, who plays Princess Roxana, explains that the cast bonded quickly to focus on the task at hand.

“I think we all had a pretty immediate click,” Deeble says. “It was a really exciting time. We were all in a new country and a new city so we were all in this shockingly new environment like the Secret Society.”

Some of the actors had more time to get to know each other as Deeble was one of the last actors to be cast. Faly Rakotohavana, who plays Matteo, spent more time with other cast members during the lengthy audition process to find the right mix of talents for the family-friendly movie.

“We all got along very well and clicked entirely,” Rakotohavana says. “When we got to Canada and we were all in our classroom, that’s what finalized it.”

The tightly bonded cast play characters trying to master skills like invisibility and mind control. The actor cast to play that on-screen teacher, Skylar Astin, found taking on the role of a mentor was easy.

“Actually, my sister is a teacher. Also, I am such a huge supporter and fan especially of arts education,” Astin says. “I try to involve myself with as many Master classes that I could do. I am actually developing something that advocates for arts education because I think it is very vital.

“A huge passion of mine is for children to have an outlet to express themselves in a healthy manner all while keeping their imaginations alive.”

Astin found that while the majority of the young cast came to work well prepared, there were times when he was called upon to share some of the knowledge he has picked up since the New York native started acting in films and on TV a dozen years ago. His work includes “Pitch Perfect,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

A lot of his on-set mentor was on the technical side because the film features a large amount of special effects to show the special skills of the students. He admits at the same time he was also learning from his young co-stars especially in regards to social issues.

He and the rest of the cast were on the same page when it comes to the message of the movie. They see it as the story of a group of very different people who come together and find a way to defeat a common enemy.

One young actor who came to the production with plenty of experience was Peyton Elizabeth Lee who starred in the Disney Channel series “Andi Mack.” She found the role in “Secret Society” came at just the right time.

“It was really difficult for me when my show, ‘Andi Mack,’ ended because it was a story I really connected with,” Lee says. “I felt the stories we were telling on ‘Andi Mack’ were very important and very relative.

“When that ended, it was difficult for me. I was looking for something that was as rewarding to me and was as relatable. I want to create things that have important messages and a strong point of view.”

Mack’s hope the one thing viewers come away with after watching “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” is that what makes people different and unique is a strength and not a weakness.