Bobby Moynihan calls ‘Alice’s Wonderland Bakery’ real treat

Bobby Moynihan is the voice of Tweedle Don’t (right) in the new Dismey Junior series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.” (Photo courtesy of Disney)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s one thing for an actor to provide the voice for a character in an animated production. It is a completely different thing when that voice belongs to a legacy character. Bobby Moynihan knows the kind of responsibility that comes with voicing a character that is already known and loved.

He first experienced that as the voice of Donald Duck’s nephew Louie on Disney’s “DuckTales” when it ran from 2017 to 2021. He’s back speaking for another icon with the new Disney Junior series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.” You can hear him as the voice of Tweedle Don’t (an updated take on Tweedle Dum) when the series debuts at 10: 30 a.m. Feb. 9 with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

If you miss the debut, an initial batch of episodes also will premiere the same day through on-demand platforms and through the streaming service of Disney+.

This new take on the classic 1951 Disney animated film centers on Alice (voiced by Libby Rue), the great-granddaughter of the original heroine. She is a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery where her magical treats help bring a new generation of friends and families together.

Instead of Alice dealing with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, she has Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don’t in her life. They help here when there is a big decision to be made.

“I love working for them especially when it comes to these legacy characters,” Moynihan says. “These characters are more energetic versions of the original characters and they let us sing. I think they may live to regret that.”

Landing a voice in a new Disney project was a little easier for Moynihan than other actors as he was already a member of the company’s voice talent family. Along with his work on “DuckTales,” Moynihan has provided voices for the company’s “Inside/Out,” “Star Wars Resistance” and “Descendants.”

The love affair Moynihan is having with Disney started years before he became a professional actor. As a huge fan of animation while growing up, Moynihan recalls seeing all of the Disney animated films including “Alice in Wonderland.”

“I always thought that story was really cool, especially the Cheshire Cat,” Moynihan says.

Moynihan’s journey to Alice’s world started from a very different point. He and Vanessa Bayer were originally the voices of two plants called Daff and Dill.

“I would do anything to work with Vanessa Bayer,” Moynihan says. “After we had voiced the plants, they called up and said they had these characters who are relatives of Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.”

Moynihan did a lot of his recording work in a closet at his home during the pandemic. It was a great treat for him that he and Bayer were able to record in a studio at the same time. A glass wall separated the two but they could at least feed off each other’s energy and improvise lines.

Tweedle Don’t is the more cautious of the two. Moynihan was excited to get to play the more level-headed member of the group because he tends to get cast as the more adventurous and loud character in the group.

Moynihan’s best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live” but he has become an extremely busy voice actor since his time on the NBC variety show ended. He jokes that recently he was working on 10 different animated projects at the same time. Along with “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” he can be heard in such new animated offerings as “Kid Cosmic,” “Summer Camp Island,” “It’s Pony” and “Nature Cat.”

He is also the voice of the manatee Loafy in the show of the same name where he also is the creator, executive producer, director and writer.

Despite being involved with so many projects, Moynihan has had no trouble keeping his voice work specific to a project.

“I only do three voices,” Moynihan says with a laugh. “Now that I am getting into it more and more, I’m seeing how hard it is to be a voiceover actor. I take it a lot more seriously now because I want to do a lot more stuff.”

There are still places where Moynihan can be heard AND seen. He plays Jayden Kwapis on the NBC sitcom “Mr. Mayor.” New episodes of the comedy also starring Ted Danson return in March.

In addition to Moynihan and Rue, the lead voice cast includes Abigail Estrella as Princess Rosa, the Princess of Hearts and Alice’s most artistic friend; CJ Uy as Hattie, a “mad-hatter” boy and Alice’s silliest friend; Jack Stanton as Fergie the White Rabbit, Alice’s best friend and biggest fan; Secunda Wood as Cookie, the magical cookbook that once belonged to Alice’s great grandmother; and Audrey Wasilewski as Dinah, Alice’s pet cat who is always at her side.