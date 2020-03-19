Blow the Man Down’ has a ‘Fargo’ quality

Access to original movies has become a real challenge as the majority of movie studios have canceled openings of their films. It looks like this will continue until at least the middle of May. That means releases such as “Black Widow,” “No Time to Die,” and “Mulan” will either open later this year or get bumped until next year.

There are some movies being made available to the public through digital so they can be viewed at home. “Trolls World Tour” will be available for viewing at home starting April 10, the day it was scheduled to open in theaters.

Another place to find original movies is through streaming service. Amazon Prime Video has added the quirky drama “Blow the Man Down” to its lineup as of March 20.

“Blow the Man Down” unfolds in the sleepy Maine village of Easter Cove. Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla Connolly (Sophie Lowe) are dealing with the loss of their mother and a very uncertain future. They must put their grief on hold when the sisters must address the aftermath of a tragic encounter that forces them to go deep into Easter Cove’s underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs’ darkest secrets.

The actions by the sisters soon attracts the attention of one of the city’s elders, Enid Nora Devlin (Margo Martindale), who runs what is called the town’s bed & breakfast but is actually a house of ill repute.

Any mention of Maine tends to evoke images of the horror-filled worlds of Stephen King but the film written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, is more like a Northeast version of “Fargo” than a King-type production. It has that same sense of wandering into a very isolated world just as tragedy hits.

There is an immediate coldness and isolation that the town projects. This is vital in dealing with a tale that unfolds in a community so small that everyone knows everything that happens. The viewer is invited to be part of that community as the story unfolds.

The story takes some very dark twists and turns and goes down more than one creepy passage but it always maintains a gravitas because of the cast. Saylor and Lowe are fine as the sisters but it is the supporting cast that is the strength of the production.

It starts with the always dependable Martindale. Once again she shows that even when playing what would traditionally been seen as the pure villain of a tale, she makes the character far more textured. Even at her worst, there are redeeming moments through her performance.

Adding to the strength are the three actors who play the three women who have made it their mission to protect the small community. June Squidd, Annette O’Toole and Marceline Hugot are guardian angels who may also be hiding sinful pasts.

Cole and Krudy have also given the production a kind of Greek tragedy feel with the use of a chorus of crusty fisherman who pop up throughout the production to break into sea shanties. That element just adds to the bizarre tone of the film.

“Blow the Man Down” has a slow pacing but that’s necessary in this case. This is not a fast-paced action tale but an examination of grief, desperation, hope and keeping secrets. It is a dark journey that ends up dealing with some very bright moments.

The film is rated R because of language, drug uses, sexual situations and violence. It will be available only through the streaming service of Amazon Prime.

Grade: 3 stars.