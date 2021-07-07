‘Black Widow’ doesn’t continue solid flow of Marvel movies

(KGET) — The creative stream that started with “Iron Man” in 2005 and continued all the way through “Avengers: Endgame” offered a strong and steady flow of story, action and character interaction from the Marvel Comics Universe. It was a consistent presentation of big action coupled with compelling stories that made the franchise so strong.

“Black Widow” doesn’t continue that steady flow but is more like a tributary that feeds off the main source but has nowhere to go. It comes across as being more in line with the short-run series – such as “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – that have been playing on the streaming services of Disney+.

Part of that comes from the film being delayed more than a year because of the pandemic. A bigger reason for the film coming up so short in quality is that the title character ends up being the least interesting of all the players.

In case you have forgotten, events in “Black Widow” take place after “Captain America: Civil War” and before “Avengers: Infinity War.” That means Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) – better known as Black Widow – is on her own and in hiding. Her quiet life is shattered when her past catches up with her.

Romanoff must deal with her own dark past with a little help from her family. The assistance comes from; her father, Alexei/The Red Guardian (David Harbour); her mother, Melina (Rachel Weisz); and her spunky sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh). They join forces to stop the mastermind behind the program that turned Romanoff into a super spy.

Technically, “Black Widow” is the start of a new wave of movies – being called Phase Four – based on Marvel Comics. That sounds good for bookkeeping purposes but because the action unfolds during the previous phase, it doesn’t feel like the start of something new.

Black Widow has been such a strong character in the previous phase of movies since being introduced in the 2010 offering of “Iron Man 2” that she always will be linked to that storyline. Anyone who has been a fan of the Marvel movies will know what happens to Romanoff’s character in “Endgame” and that overshadows anything new revealed in regards to the character.

The fact so much is known of her fate contributes to how the Black Widow is relegated to a supporting player in her own movie. She gets completely eclipsed by Pugh who hits with the same powerful punches and quips that made Black Widow so intriguing at the start.

Pugh’s performance as the super sister sets her up to take over the Black Widow role. If “Black Widow” is looked at as her origin story, then it does have enough original material to make it less an afterthought of the past films and more as a marker for the new start.

The shift of attention is caused by Eric Pearson’s script. He comes to the project with a background in the Marvel Universe having written the screenplays for “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Agent Carter.” He has shown he can write for strong women but he has a weakness when it comes to the kind of humor that has become a trademark of offerings in the Marvel Cinema Universe.

Harbour’s character is meant to be the comic relief but Pearson goes too far and The Red Guardian is too much of a buffoon. This kind of character should make viewers laugh and not have viewers laugh at him.

Director Cate Shortland – whose background is mainly in TV – handles the action scenes with ease. There are enough explosions, chase scenes and fights to boost the entertainment level. The weakest part of her work are the family scenes and that circles back to being Pearson’s errors.

All of this makes “Black Widow” seem like the unwelcomed cousin at a family reunion. It has every right to be part of the Marvel movie madness but is just too distant and troubled to sit at the big table.

“Black Widow” launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9. If you opt to watch it at home, “Black Widow” will definitely feel more like one of the new Marvel TV offerings and less like a feature film.

Movie review

“Black Widow”

2 1/2 stars

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Ray Winstone, William Hurt.

Director: Cate Shortland

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language

Running time: 133 minutes.