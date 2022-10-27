Black Jacket Symphony, scheduled to perform at the Fox Theater on Oct. 28, has a very unique style. They don’t perform original material but go lightyears beyond being a cover band. Their musical mission is to recreate some of the most iconic albums down to the final note.

The band has performed more than 42 classic rock albums over the past 13 years. For their performance in Bakersfield, they will be recreating Led Zeppelin’s fourth studio album, Led Zeppelin IV. That album features such songs as “Black Dog,” “Rock and Roll” and “Stairway to Heaven.”

J. Willoughby founded the Black Jacket Symphony in 2009 after hearing a radio commercial for the 40th anniversary of The Beatles’ Abbey Road album followed by an advertisement for a live performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. He decided that instead of recreating a work from 200 years ago, the band would focus on more recent works by the likes of the Eagles, Tom Petty and The Beatles.

Jason Rogoff, who has been with Black Jacket Symphony since it started, calls their performances “an awesome audio experience” that elevates the musical experience above just listening to the album play on an electronic device.

“For me, when I go to a concert, I want the full concert experience,” Rogoff adds. “I want to see the lights and video and make it fully immersive for all the senses. That is what we did.”

Before becoming part of Black Jacket Symphony, Rogoff had worked with the likes of Soundgarden, Lenny Kravitz, and Matisyahu. His introduction to Led Zeppelin came when he was in high school.

The attention to every detail in performing a classic album is why members of Black Jacket Symphony describe themselves as paying tribute to the album rather than the artist. Band members don’t dress up or attempt to talk like the artists.

To make sure they are staying as close to the album as possible, there are no conversations between songs. They want their performance to come across as if someone had just started playing the album.

Performing an album exactly as the original band recorded it takes a massive amount of rehearsals. That is not a problem for the performers.

“We have so much fun doing it,” Rogoff says. “It is such a passion for everybody involved. And, we have different musicians for every show. Some of the guys play across multiple albums but the right singer for Led Zeppelin is not necessarily the right singer for the Beatles.

“We go to great lengths to find the right person for the right part.”

In the past, their attention to detail has ranged from performing with a full orchestra to recreate Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band or the hiring of two female singers for their performance of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors. To recreate the sound of Led Zeppelin IV, there will be six performers on the Fox Theater stage.

Rogoff describes the decision to perform Led Zeppelin IV as “a no-brainer” because of the number of classic rock songs on the album. The band also has performed Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin III and House of the Holy.

What members of the band have seen is that their shows attract all ages. The albums they perform are so iconic, they are often passed down through generations.

“It is a great shared music experience for parents and children,” Rogoff says. “For parents to come up to us and say ‘Hey, I never thought my kids would ever get to see Led Zeppelin live and you guys just recreated it in a way that really felt like they were on stage.’

“That’s awesome.”

Every effort is made by Black Jacket Symphony to make sure they have presented the album as nearly identical as possible. Rogoff laughs as he explains the band only recreates the album and not the full wild road experience.

Before Led Zeppelin IV, the Black Jacket Symphony performed Van Halen’s 1984 and the Eagles’ Hotel California. The album that gave them the biggest challenge was Night at the Opera by Queen because Freddy Mercury has such a distinct voice. But, they found Marc Martell who was the voice of Mercury in the feature film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The performance of Led Zeppelin IV by the Black Jacket Symphony will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Along with the recreation of that album that sold 37 million copies around the world, the band will also perform the greatest hits of Led Zeppelin. At each performance, an announcement is made as to which album will be presented when the band returns for their next show in a town.

For ticket information visit the Fox Theater website here.