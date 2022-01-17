‘black-ish’ cast faces final season of much-heralded series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tracee Ellis Ross became deeply emotional when her series “Girlfriends” was canceled. Now, she’s having to go through saying farewell to another long-running series as her “black-ish” is wrapping up after eight seasons. The series airs at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC.

Ross is sad “black-ish” is ending but this ending is not hitting her quite as hard.

“The grieving process around ‘Girlfriends’ was because we didn’t get an end. We didn’t know the show was ending. We didn’t get a finale. None of that,” Ross says. “It’s been a beautiful end to ‘black-ish.’ We knew the end was coming.

“I walked into it with a very open heart.”

Ross was ready for the end but she still became very emotional. It got to the point where her co-star, Anthony Anderson, began to point out that Ross was crying again and again.

Anderson is sad the series is ending but he is not going to have much time to ponder the loss. He has already signed on to return the role of Detective Kevin Bernard he played on “Law & Order” before “black-ish” came along.

“It’s an exciting moment in time for me. One, to be closing one chapter of my life that has been ‘black‑ish’ for the last eight seasons as it changed my life and my career dramatically,” Anderson says. “And then, to come back to ‘Law & Order,’ sitting in a well‑worn saddle that just grips me the right way for the time being, is really exciting to be able to talk about both worlds that I’m living and dancing in simultaneously right now.”

Ross and Anderson are part of the cast of “black-ish” that also includes Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

There’s plenty of reason for Ross and the other members of the “black-ish” cast to be emotional as they are seeing a much heralded show end. During its run, “black-ish” earned 19 Primetime Emmy nominations and seven Golden Globe nods. The show has taken home numerous Image Awards. It even spawned two spinoff series – “grown-ish” and “mixed-ish.”

One huge reason “black-ish” garnered so much attention was that the creative team – lead by series creator Kenya Barris – was able to find a way to be entertaining while dealing with some very serious race issues. Barris had always wanted “black-ish” to be a show that wasn’t just about a family but a program that looked at specific ethnic issues.

Barris says, “I think what we wanted to do was say something. As much as we grew up loving ‘The Cosby Show,’ we felt like ‘The Cosby Show’ happened to be Black. We were, like, ‘If we get on, we’ll be lucky to stay on a season, so let’s just go for it.’

“One season turned into two, which, now, is into our eighth. I never, in a million years, imagined that it would become what it’s become.”

The show touched on numerous issues but even if “black-ish’ had continued, Ross doesn’t believe they would have ever run out of serious topics.

“I think we probably could have gone another 10 years. I think that’s one of the beautiful things about ‘black-ish’ and the DNA of the show that Kenya established from the start,” Ross says. “This was a show that was character driven. It was really about this family. It was about the Johnsons.

“And that means they were navigating the world that we all live in, in a timely way. And so, there’s a never-ending amount of topics for us to discuss that are a part of the wallpaper of our lives that we’re all trying to make sense of and navigate.”

She points to episodes that examined Juneteenth, police brutality, postpartum depression and what it means to be a family as examples of the shows that shined lights on issues.

Barris agrees with Ross that there are plenty of stories that could be told but he is happy that they had eight seasons of “black-ish” to accomplish the goals they set the first year.

“Like Tracee said, we were lucky enough to know this was our final season. Shows don’t go this long anymore. And so, it was, kind of, like, the end has been near,” Barris says. “We feel like we could have gone on much longer. So, I think the conversations were, like, ‘How do we, sort of’ was more of an homage to the show and a proper goodbye to the audience who stood by us for so long and to really try to give them a chance to say goodbye and take a walk with this family.”