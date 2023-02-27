Luke Frazier, American Pops Orchestra founder and music director, faced a complex dilemma as he was putting together the lineup for the new PBS offering “Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future.” He had to decide how to deal with all of the aspects of the topic. Once he began to focus on whether it was the songs, the performers or themes it became a collection of niches that devalued the project as a whole.

Frazier says, “What this show tries to tell via many songs, many eras, many styles of music is that it’s been at the heart of Broadway from the beginning.”

To tell the story, which debuts at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 on Valley PBS, Frazier turned to a group of performers, two who know Broadway very well in Corbin Bleu and Nova Y. Peyton. They will be performing classics from “The Wiz,” “The Color Purple,” “Company,” “Porgy & Bess,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’ and more. The cast is joined by multiple guest conductors and a choir of students from Howard University and Morgan State University.

Bleu’s credits include “In the Heights,” “Godspell,” “Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical: and “Kiss Me, Kate.” Many of the featured productions deal with Black themes, but Bleu is an example of how Black performers have been able to take on a variety of roles that in the past would not feature a minority.

“It has been such an honor to be able to play the roles that I have. When I did “Holiday Inn”, I took over a role that was originally done by Fred Astaire. I got a chance to do “Singin’ in the Rain” and played—that role was made famous by Gene Kelly,” Bleu says. “All of these performers that I grew up watching and loving inspired me so much, and yet I didn’t see myself up there.

“This is not in the vein of what anybody would expect, but the show that I’ve always wanted to do is ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Payton has appeared in productions playing roles designed for a Black actor including “The Color Purple.” She faced pushback early in her career when she tried to convince her professors to let her perform music that wasn’t sung originally or cast by people of color.

She was told it was a waste of time as she would never be cast in such roles. She has seen a change over the past three decades.

“To think now that there are so many roles that are casting women of color and men of color that weren’t originally that in the beginning when they first came out,” Payton says.

Frazier made sure there was no stereotyping when it came to “Black Broadway.” He takes pride in having cast someone who is transgender in the production as a way to show respect to a stage pioneer. “Pose” star Angelica Ross became the first transgender to land a major role on Broadway when she was cast as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.”

This was part of “Black Broadway” Frazier knew had to be included.

“The cool thing is, in talking with Peppermint about what to sing, we had Peppermint sing the piece from the musical, and then we also had Peppermint cover ‘Ain’t Misbehavin,’ “ Frazier says. “Would you ever expect such a Golden Age piece to be covered by a trans performer in a show?

“And we felt really strongly it was an opportunity to say let’s think outside the box even in a show that is allegedly outside the box. We can do more as a community. And it was, it made my heart happy.”

The one thing Frazier and his cast has little control over is how successful a show that is considered to be part of Black Broadway will close after a short run. Howard University feature conductor Brittany Chanell Johnson stresses that supporting Broadway is important but too often the ticket prices are too high.

Bleu adds, “I am always grateful when we have representation and have the opportunity to tell the stories. It’s important that we remember our history. But there are times where I watch and I go, ‘I can’t watch another slave movie.’

“And what happens is that becomes the mindset. If we’re going to see a show with predominantly Black people, that we are going to see struggle. And we don’t always want to go to see a show of struggle. So a lot of times, we just want to go to see entertainment. It’s because we need to forget. We need to be able to escape. We need to be able to just have two and a half hours to just live in someone else’s shoes and walk away maybe feeling good.”