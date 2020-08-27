‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ arrives at the right time

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be available through VID starting Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of Orion Pictures)

(KGET) — It’s been almost 30 years since the world got to last hear the music of the Wyld Stallyns through “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.” Three decades is a long period of time between films in a franchise but in a very weird way the timing is perfect for “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

The long awaited third feature film spotlighting Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) is opening in selected theaters on Aug. 28 and also will be available through Video on Demand. Once again, the two most unlikely heroes face another challenge. This time they have to save all reality.

Bill and Ted have spent the years trying to fulfill the destiny they were told by those in the future. They were supposed to write a song that would unite the world. Instead, all they have done is struggled with their careers and managed to parent offsprings – Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) – who have followed in their musical footsteps.

The Wyld Stallyns are told they have just over an hour to write the uniting song or all reality will cease to exist. To accomplish this goal, Bill and Ted head into the future to confront various versions of themselves while their daughters travel back through time to put together the perfect band to play the tune.

“Face the Music” has plenty of problems including the kind of mind-messing twists that come with time travel. And while Winter and Reeves were fun to watch in a goofy way when they played the roles decades ago, there is something a little creepy about them being such misfits at an older age. But, Winter and Reeves certainly don’t hold back and their commitment to the roles help push the creep factor aside.

It’s the same situation with “Face the Music” as was the case with the original two films. The “Bill & Ted” franchise is not meant to be a deep dive into the theories of the space time continuum or a master class in acting. The films have all been built on the foundation of simplistic humor brought to life by a couple of quirky characters. The bottom line is the movies are designed to make the viewer smile.

And, that’s why the timing is right for “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” The story and characters would have been in a better place at least 10 years ago but there wasn’t such an urgent need for life distractions as is needed now. Bill and Ted have arrived at a point in history where 91 minutes of a flawed – but funny – film proves to be most excellent.

Grade 3 stars.

Available now on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 25

“Flash: The Complete Sixth Season”: Set includes 19 episodes featuring Flash and his team plus all five of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” episodes.

“The King of Staten Island”: Pete Davidson stars in this comedy inspired by his own life story.

“Washington”: Story of a young soldier who becomes the leader of men in a liberty-or-death campaign to forge a new nation.

“Dead Still”: Memorial photographer Brock Blennerhasset (Michael Smiley) must solve a series of murders to protect his reputation.

Strike Back: The Complete Series: Members of a top-secret anti-terrorist organization known as Section 20 work to bring down the deadliest international terrorists.

“Deep Blue Sea 3”: Crew is trapped on a crumbling stilt house feet over the ocean. They are caught between predators above and below the water.

“The Burnt Orange Heresy”: Ambitious art critic is asked to steal a painting.

Released on digital platforms

“Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump”: An analysis of President Donald Trump by leading U.S. mental health professionals and nonpartisan political strategists. Available through Video on Demand starting Sept. 1.

“Prey”: Undercover Chinese cop Xin (Gu Shangwei), is on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote Cambodian jungle prison. It is now available through Video on Demand.