‘Bill and Ted,’ ‘Mulan’ available on DVD, Blu-ray

The third film in a franchise and a remake of an animated classic top this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” Grade 3 stars: Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) have spent the years trying to fulfill the destiny they were told by those in the future. They were supposed to write a song that would unite the world. Instead, all they have done is struggled with their careers and managed to parent offsprings – Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) – who have followed in their musical footsteps.

The Wyld Stallyns are told they have just over an hour to write the uniting song or all reality will cease to exist. To accomplish this goal, Bill and Ted head into the future to confront various versions of themselves while their daughters travel back through time to put together the perfect band to play the tune.

“Face the Music” has plenty of problems including the kind of mind-messing twists that come with time travel. And while Winter and Reeves were fun to watch in a goofy way when they played the roles decades ago, there is something a little creepy about them being such misfits at an older age. But, Winter and Reeves certainly don’t hold back and their commitment to the roles help push the creep factor aside.

“Mulan” Grade 2 ½ stars: The live-action version of the animated Disney film features Yifei Liu as Mulan in this tale – just like the original animated version – that unfolds in ancient China. She defies both tradition and the law by disguising herself as a man in order to enlist herself in the Imperial Army in place of her ailing father.

Liu brings the strength to the character that is needed for the film to work. It was also much easier in the animated version to believe Mulan could make people believe she is a man.

If this live-action film had been made before – or instead of – the animated version, it would be a solid offering. Comparisons between the two movies tend to take away from the current version.

The original animated version has been re-released if you want to make the comparisons.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 13

“Disney Upside-Down Magic”: Fantasy movie based on the children’s book of the same name follows 13-year-old Nory Boxwood Horace as she and her best friend enter the Sage Academy for Magical Studies.

“A Rainy Day in New York”: Couple travels to New York for a fun holiday only to run into big problems.

“Schitt’s Creek: Complete Collection”: Comedy series that looks at what happens when a family accustomed to the finer things in life end up living in a rundown motel in a small town.

“Penance”: Small ray of hope appears to a family dealing with dark times. But, that spark may light a deadly fire.

“I Met a Girl”: Man faces possibility the girl he is traveling to see may not really exist.

“Dark Figures”: An encounter goes horribly wrong for a group of five friends who have gone hiking on an Arizona trail.

Available through digital platforms

“The Giant”: Town must deal with the murders of young women. Can be seen through Video on Demand.

“Come Away”: Three children let their imaginations run wild one summer in the English countryside.

“Dead Reckoning”: A summer romance is filled with dark secrets.