‘Big Sky’ uses twin ploy; Alicia Keys has her life exposed

The familiar saying is that you can’t keep a good man down. In the case of network television, it appears that you can’t keep a bad man down either.

John Carol Lynch’s character of sleazy Montana state trooper Rick Legarski was killed during the first season of “Big Sky.” It wasn’t one of those suspicious ploys by writers where no body was discovered. It was just the opposite. Viewers of the ABC drama got to watch his corpse rolled out of the hospital room after a fatal encounter with his wife.

Despite it being a certainty Legarski is dead, Lynch will return to the series during the second season that is scheduled to launch at 10:01 p.m. Sept. 30 on ABC.

Lynch is delighted with getting to return to the series.

“I’m really excited to be back. This cast got very close last year. We really enjoyed working with each other. And when you get beaten to death with a hammer, you likely think that’s the last time you’re going to hang out with the family,” Lynch says. “So it was a very exciting opportunity to come back.”

Keeping Lynch on the show used a different writing ploy. He will be back playing Rick Legarski’s twin. This revelation doesn’t come out of the blue as the twin was casually mentioned during the first season.

There’s no word as to whether the new Legarski will be a good or bad guy. All that’s known is that he will be part of the series that follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, MT. They soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems.

The series – based on the series of books by C.J. Box – also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker and Janina Gavankar as Ren. And, you can add Lynch’s name to the cast list again.

Executive producer Elwood Reid promises the second season will pick up where the first season – that included everything from sex trafficking to family feuds – ended.

“As a writer, it’s been quite a fun ride and a challenge to take all these amazing actors and characters, kill them, have them sleep with each other,” Reid says. “It’s kind of a dream job as far as writing goes because there’s all the tools in the tool chest.

“But this season, we’re going to sort of tackle one big mystery and that mystery is going to pull in all of our characters that find themselves in the wake of last season. One of the things that I think that’s different this season from last season is the ability to, with 18 episodes, to tell one story that we keep twisting and turning.”

“Noted: Alicia Keys: The Untold Stories,” Sept. 30, YouTube Originals

Alicia Keys will not be able to complain if there is something upsetting in the four-part documentary series that will be available through the streaming service. She’s not only the subject of the look at her life as she moves toward celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Songs in A Minor” and heading into the studio to record her eighth record but she is the executive producer.

The chance to take a look back at her life through “Noted: Alicia Keys: The Untold Stories” gave Keys the chance to evaluate how she has used the knowledge gained during her long journey.

“I think for me, what really comes up is that I did find that I gave a lot of my power away to other people because I felt like they knew better than me, knew more than me, were smarter than me, were more experienced than me,” Keys says. “I think that it took me a long time to find the courage or to undo the habit of getting used to other people taking the lead or other people trusting other people more than I trusted myself.

“That that’s a big, big lesson that I constantly, constantly remind myself not to ever go back to.”

The docuseries looks at the career of Keys as she has won 15 Grammy Awards and 12 ASCAP Awards. She’s sold more than 90 million records worldwide to make her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Keys was named by Billboard the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade.

Directing the production was TT the Artist. She knew exactly how the project should look from the very beginning.

“I knew very early on that what we wanted to give was just an experience and I feel like when you’re working with musicians,” TT the Artist says. “You’re in her world which you get to see through the series. You hear that her stories are also told through her music and so the music also becomes a part of that narration and a part of the fabric in this visual quilt that we seamlessly put together with all these different emotions and approaches.”