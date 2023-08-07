(KGET) — As part of the 100th anniversary of Disney, a major portion of Disney California Adventure Park has been going through a revamping. Inspired by the animated film, “Big Hero 6,” the San Fransokyo Square will open Aug. 31. According to information released by Disney, the changes will include sights, shopping and cuisine from the not-too-distant future in a fictional mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo.

“Big Hero 6,” released in 2014, is the story of the special bond that develops between a plus-sized inflatable robot known as Baymax and prodigy Hiro Hamada. They team up with a group of friends to form a band of high-tech heroes.

The new attraction at California Adventure will reflect how as the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade began to struggle, entrepreneurs came together. They reinvented the seaside canneries into a multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses. Those will be new places for park guests to be able to eat and shop.

New locations will include the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge and The Bakery Tour that will feature street art and colorful banners celebrating the Big Hero 6 team after their victory over Yokai. Park guests will have the opportunity to interact with Hiro and Baymax who will say hello outside the Hamada Bot Shop. This is where the Big Hero 6 team builds and innovates their hi-tech gear, so you may also see a few of their upcoming inventions.

Near the Hamada Bot Shop will be the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market, a storefront stocked with apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends. The market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases with decommissioned bots on display. Across the way, a vending machine dispenses collectible golden medallions featuring Baymax and other iconic images from San Fransokyo.

The wide array of flavorful fare in San Fransokyo Square will include current favorites and new creations inspired by Asian cuisine, as well as the Big Hero 6 themselves. Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt, will serve dishes, soups in freshly baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine.

An old fishing net tannery across from the café is being converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders, a giant drink dispenser offering margaritas and icy beverages. This refreshment stand is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure.

In addition to these locations, you can expect new menu items at Cocina Cucamonga and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop.

Both theme park reservations and valid admission for the same park on the same day are required for park entry.

Before all of the new “Big Hero 6” attractions are completely ready, another hero in the Disney family has taken center stage. As part of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland Resort is presenting “Rogers: The Musical” at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park until Aug. 31.

The approximately 30-minute show that includes heroes, time travel and romance tells the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America. He is joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers for this musical salute to his heroic life.

The real-life production of “Rogers: The Musical” draws inspiration from the fictional Broadway musical theater sequence featured in the first episode of the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

Dan Fields, Executive Creative Director at Disney Live Entertainment, says, “The moment we saw ‘Save the City’ performed in the ‘Hawkeye’ series on Disney+, it sparked an idea: What if we could bring ‘Rogers: The Musical’ to life at Disneyland Resort?

“I’m thrilled that audiences are finally going to get to experience the humor, heroism and heart of that show on stage at the Hyperion Theater.”

This new musical project will come to life through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell and will feature five all-new songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas. The show will also include “Save The City” from the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and “Star Spangled Man” from the film “Captain America: The First Avenger” (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel).

Lennertz says, “It was important to us to continue the best of both Avengers and Broadway traditions, infusing humor, heart and heroic action into the music. Audiences will hear big band jazz, modern funk, classic orchestra and more.”

“Rogers: The Musical” is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement. Guests can check Disyeland.com and the Disneyland app for show times.