The holidays are very hectic when it comes to the Disneyland Resort.

The Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson will open on Nov. 10 at Disneyland Park. This walkthrough attraction will pay tribute to the original treehouse Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 in honor of the movie “Swiss Family Robinson.”

Park visitors can see how the family fashioned this oasis among the trees using objects found around them. They can work together while also pursuing their own individual skills and talents. A small brook nearby powers the home’s iconic waterwheel and, via a pulley system, generates the energy needed to activate many of the family’s gadgets and inventions.

The daughter is an admirer of celestial bodies, and her astronomer’s loft provides a clear view of the night sky.

Good eats

Disney Eats released the Foodie Guides to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort and Disney Festival of Holidays revealing the full lineup of limited-time treats and delights guests can enjoy throughout the season.

Foodie goodies at the Disneyland Resort include:

Filipino feast burrito from Studio Catering Co.: Pork belly adobo fried rice, pancit and lumpia in a warm flour tortilla with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Tacos gobernador from Paradise Garden Grill: Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper Jack cheese served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Mickey ornament macaron from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe: Pearl-dusted white macaron shells filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse.

Peppermint hot chocolate from Splitsville Luxury Lanes: Peppermint hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy cane, crushed peppermint candy, red sprinkles and cocoa powder.

As part of Disney Festival of Holidays, locations across Disney California Adventure Park and the Downtown Disney District will feature a selection of diverse menu items inspired by different holidays. Highlights include:

Barbacoa tamal de res from Grandma’s Recipes: Oaxaca cheese, tomatillo salsa and crema.

Impossible chicken curry bites from Making Spirits Bright: Topped with lemon raita and coriander chutney.

Guava-melon lassi from A Twist of Tradition: Guava nectar, rock melon syrup, yogurt and honey garnished with cinnamon whipped cream and honey-flavored cereal (non-alcoholic beverage).

Kielbasa with pierogi from Smokejumpers Grill: Kielbasa served with potato and cheese pierogies, sauteed peppers and onions and Dijon-sour cream.

Southern mac and cheese from Merry Mashups: Mac and cheese with andouille sausage and spiced panko crunch.

Guests may choose to purchase a Disney Festival of Holidays Sip and Savor Pass, which offers eight coupon tabs for select foods and non-alcoholic beverages from participating marketplaces and dining locations.

Up, Up and away

Alaska Airlines has unveiled a themed aircraft named “Mickey’s Toontown Express.” The plane’s design features hand-painted images of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals in the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, including Chip ‘n’ Dale smiling from the boarding doors and winglets. “Mickey’s Toontown Express” will fly on routes across Alaska Airlines’ network for several years before it reaches the end of its normal rotation. This is Alaska Airlines’ eighth livery in collaboration with Disneyland Resort, joining “Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort” and “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort.”