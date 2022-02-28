BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Only time will tell if Pamela Adlon will move on to better things now that her FX series “Better Things” is heading into its fifth and final chapter. It is safe to say that it will take a lot to top the critically heralded series for Adlon who created (with Louis C.K.), wrote and starred in the production.

The final season of her work on “Better Things” begins airing at 10 p.m. Feb. 28 on FX. It also will be available on the streaming service of Hulu.

Adlon’s facing the final season with happiness knowing she was able to tell the story she wanted to tell. There’s also the feeling that there could have been more.

“This is an incredible thing, that we have five seasons. Right now, we have 52 episodes of these stories of this family. And I don’t think there’s any doubt that we could go on and on,” Adlon says.

The series – that launched in 2015 – has Adlon portraying Sam Fox, a divorced actress who raises her three daughters on her own. This season focuses on the road ahead for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine. She has been so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for herself.

Now she faces life dealing with her three daughters who are coming of age, the challenges of her chosen career and her mother’s (Celia Imrie) increasing signs of aging.

Adlon is facing the final season both as a real-life mother whose life sparked storylines in the series and as a TV mom who has found great pride in the work done by the three actors playing her daughters – Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward.

“I mean, we’ve been working on this for seven years,” Adlon says. “And when you’re a parent, and your kids grow up, it’s like she says in the first episode, ‘I’m jealous of everybody who gets to meet you down the road.’ She’s ready to launch these kids, but it’s really mean that they grew up, and they’re leaving everybody in the dust, a little bit.”

This is the final season of “Better Things” for now but Adlon has not dismissed the idea of coming back to this family again in some future version. It all depends on whether there have been better things after “Better Things.”

Murder in Provence, Britbox, March 1

The steading stream of mystery series produced in England continues with the release of “Murder in Provence” through the streaming service of Britbox. The first of three 90-minute productions will be available starting March 1.

“Murder in Provence” – adapted from the books by M.L. Longworth – centers on Investigating Judge Antoine Verlaque (Roger Allam) in Aix-en-Provence and his romantic partner Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll) as they investigate murders and mysteries. Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Keala Settle), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

The first mystery to be solved is what exactly is an Investigating Judge. Allam offers some clues as to how the judicial system works in southern France.

“They have a very different system there where they have a judicial system whereby you have a judge who collects all the evidence to present the case to court,” Allam says. “He does that in conjunction with the police, but it’s a very senior and important role and one which has no links really with the American system, as I understand it, or the British system.

“So we try not to spend a lot of time in the series explaining that.”

Allam comes to the series after a long run in the British television detective drama series “Endeavour.” That mystery series is a prequel to another long-running series, “Inspector Morse.”

The contrast between that dark period detective show and the lighter fare that unfolds in France was the draw for Allam to tackle more murder mysteries.

“I’ve always been very much a theater actor, and I’ve always really enjoyed doing very different things. And so rather neurotically sometimes I kind of try and do exactly the opposite of what I’m doing, what I’ve just been doing,” Allam says. “Although this is not exactly the opposite, it’s a very, very different kind of character.

“And that’s what attracted me, really, as well as being in Aix-en-Provence for some of the time which is a lovely place.”

Both series have featured Allam playing a character who is charged with dealing with crimes. He sees them as very different characters who share one huge quality – they are both men of integrity.

That was important to Allam because he has played plenty of villains in his career. Taking on good guys and bad guys is what he loves about acting.

“It’s fun to play different kinds of people really and to attempt to walk in their shoes,” Allam says.