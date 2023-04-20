Scout Taylor-Compton had to do two kinds of acting while working on the action thriller “The Best Man.” There was the usual level of performance needed to work alongside the likes of Dolph Lundgren, Luke Wilson and Brendan Fehr as members of a wedding party who get attacked.

A second level of acting was required because the wedding is supposed to be taking place at an isolated hotel where they are the only occupants. In reality, the Mescalero Apache Tribe’s Inn of the Mountain Gods in New Mexico used for the filming was full of paying guests who had to be herded out of the view of the cameras to create the empty look.

“It was interesting. We would be filming the wedding scene and look up and the balcony would be filled with lookie-loos to see the filming. I think that is really, really cool but there were scenes with running and guns. I often wondered what they were thinking,” Tylor-Compton says. “It was in the off season. Now I am going to ask when I call a hotel whether there is going to be filming before I book it for my honeymoon.”

She was able to count on director Shane Dax Taylor to make sure each shot looked right in this tale of a team of ruthless mercenaries who violently seize control of a remote resort hotel. The former Special Ops soldiers who are attending their best friend’s wedding must rely only on their training to combat the terrorists and save the hostages held for ransom.

“The Best Man” will open in a select number of theaters on April 21. It also will be available through on demand and digital platforms the same day.

Taylor-Compton had no problem with the acting challenges as she has been performing most of her life. Among her other credits are the 2007 remake of “Halloween” and the sequel that was released two years later. She also played Lita Ford in the 2010 feature film “The Runaways.”

Her experience with thrillers and action films over the years have made Taylor-Compton very savvy when she gets on a set. She was very particular about exactly what kind of dress her character would wear as she had to do so much running and jumping. Taylor-Compton proudly declares that it was her idea that the character would ditch the fancy shoes she was wearing to make the escape easier.

“I told the director that there were two things I needed,” Taylor-Compton says. “I need to make sure the dress I am wearing allows me to move, to kick and I am not flashing anybody.

“And the shoes are the first thing coming off when the action begins.”

There’s another reason Taylor-Compton was eager to ditch the shoes. She doesn’t wear high heels a lot because of trouble she has had with her knees. The next day after wearing high heels, she will suffer with severe back pain.

The location of the film provided everything from a casino to picturesque views out every window. The California native found it a nice place to visit but she didn’t get to stay there. The cast and crew stayed at a different hotel.

“I wish we had stayed there because it would have made it so much easier,” Taylor-Compton says with a laugh. “But it was a beautiful drive to work. We filmed in a small town right outside Albuquerque that was in the mountains.

“I loved the 15-minute drive through the woods. It was nice when we got off the set because we could decompress.”

Before heading back to her hotel, Taylor-Compton would make sure to hang around on the set to talk with the more veteran members of the cast. She has always taken advantage on film projects of talking with actors she has admired for years.

There are members of “The Best Man” cast who are far older than Taylor-Compton but because she started working at such a young age, she can also claim the tag of being a veteran actor. Along with “The Best Man,” Taylor-Compton has eight other projects that are on the verge of opening.

When it is pointed out her resume of work on TV and in film is so extensive it is as if she started working three years before she was born, Taylor-Compton laughs and says it feels like it. She was 8 when she appeared in the short film “Thursday Afternoon” and she has not stopped working since then.

“It is nuts that I have been in this business more than 25 years,” the thirtysomething says. “But I am addicted, and I love it. I really feel like a robot if I try to do anything else. Acting is the only thing that makes me feel complete.”