Bertie Gregory lives in what he describes as a “very expensive filing cabinet” in Bristol, England. The description has nothing to do with it being small but more with the fact he is rarely at his home because of his photography work with National Geographic and now for the new Disney+ series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.”

The 29-year-old’s new show – launching Sept. 8 on the streaming channel – takes viewers on journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wildlife world. For weeks at a time, the BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet.

The quick explanation of the nature of the new series is in the title. Gregory wants each adventure to come across as epic.

“I have been very fortunate to have done some incredible things but what I really wanted to do with this series was go for the biggest, most dramatic, wildlife events that there are,” Gregory says. “And the most ambitious that we went for was in Antarctica where we went in search of a mythical whale gathering.

“It was definitely epic and an adventure so we ticked all our boxes for that one for sure.”

Gregory knew exactly which stories he wanted to tell with the first season. The only limitation was trying to find the time to deal with the busy production schedule that traveling required him to be away from home for long periods. The only stipulations in picking the stories to tell were that each had to be a mind-blowing wildlife event, there had to be an amazing adventure to go with it and each needed to allow him to tell a large environmental story.

Along with capturing the meeting of the massive whales, the expedition’s other goal was to allow scientists who monitor fin whale migration patterns to collect data by tagging the whales for a better understanding of these relatively poorly studied animals. Filming such an enormous aggregation of fin whales, which were hunted to the verge of extinction during the 20th century, is a very encouraging sign, suggesting that their numbers are bouncing back following the ban on commercial whaling.

The epic adventures this season took Gregory to the icy world of Antarctica in search of that mythical biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and to Zambia where he comes face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions. Gregory jokes that filming the lions was the most dangerous episode but not because of the large cats. When he returned to his room after a long day of filming, he found a crocodile in his bed.

Gregory sees facing danger as just being part of doing his job. It’s a profession he has been chasing since he was a youngster and would borrow his father’s camera to film the local wildlife near his home near Reading, England.

“It definitely wasn’t a wild place, but I was near farmland, and I made friends with the farmer. He let me explore his land,” Gregory says. “It was things like deer and kingfishers and foxes and badgers.”

Those early days with the camera provided Gregory two things. Gregory saw it as a great way of channeling his obsession and provided an explanation to his mother and father of what he was doing when he would disappear into the local woods for hours. Those days taught him that if you are into something that most people think is a bit strange, if you can take pictures of it that’s a really great way of getting other people excited about it.

Photos from this obsession earned him recognition including being named a National Geographic Young Explorer, Youth Outdoor Photographer of the Year and Zenith Scientific Exploration Society Explorer. He has since shot documentaries for Nat Geo WILD and BBC Planet Earth.

His first attempts to get people (other than his mom and dad) excited were through short films. Now he is producing a five-part series that was renewed for a second season before the first debuted. The budgets and size of the crew are bigger but one thing has not changed from making the short films to the long series.

“I guess the special thing about those shorts was we were an incredibly small team. A lot of the time, it was just me. And that gave it a really intimate, authentic tone,” Gregory says. “We really didn’t want to lose that intimacy because I want these adventures to feel like the viewer is right on my shoulder. They’re there. They’re my best friend and, yeah, they’re with me every step of the way.

“It was really important that we took that to this ‘Epic Adventures’ project.”