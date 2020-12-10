Ben Aldridge adds to Batman mythology through ‘Pennyworth’

(KGET) — Actors who get cast to play a role based on a comic book character generally have volumes of research material that can be used to create the performance. Ben Aldridge is playing a well-known figure from comic book history but he had very little to use getting ready to play the role of Thomas Wayne on “Pennyworth.”

Wayne’s limited history in the comics is that he has a son who eventually becomes Batman after seeing his parents gunned down after a family trip to the movies. The second season of the EPIX series “Pennyworth” – set to begin Dec. 13 – deals with the story of the early days of Batman’s butler – Alfred Pennyworth. It also provides a look at the early days of Wayne who is a billionaire living in 1960s London that is in the middle of a civil war.

“All I had ever seen of him was him dying. There are quite a few different versions of that,” Aldridge says. “I was sent a clip of all those different versions of him dying when I was auditioning for this which is quite interesting to watch.

“I did know that this show was building toward that death. We were learning about their lives before they (Thomas and Martha Wayne) even met each other. The show starts true to the ideals of who Thomas and Martha are while still being completely creative.”

That creativity from co-creators and writers Bruno Heller (“Gotham”) and Danny Cannon (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”) picks up with England in the middle of a devastating civil war. The Neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng), is threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining.

In the West End Neutral Zone, Alfred Pennyworth is running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics. He is looking for a way out of London before it is burned to the ground.

The fact this is a story of Thomas and Martha Wayne that had never been told removed all pressure for Aldridge when he took on the role.

“My most favorite thing about season one and season two of ‘Pennyworth’ is that I don’t think you can ever predict what is going to happen. Where it is going to end,” Aldridge says. “I think that makes for exciting TV.”

The British actor has a long list of acting credits before “Pennyworth” but this is by far his biggest role. His past work includes the films “Paris Song” and “The Railway Man” plus the TV series “Reign” and “Fleabag.”

Going from the quirky comedy of “Fleabag” to the dramatic comic book-inspired world of “Pennyworth” was a major acting shift for Aldridge. He wasn’t looking for something very different from “Fleabag” as his next project but was just drawn to the quality he saw in the “Pennyworth” script.

“I got excited about how visual it would be. How inventive it would and how you would never be able to tell what was around the corner,” Aldridge says. “It felt dark and dangerous. And I thought that was definitely attractive.”

Aldridge has always been drawn to projects that are different and creative. He felt the way when he read the scripts for “Fleabag.”

Going from “Fleabag” to “Pennyworth” also meant dealing with American and British accents in different ways. In an American project like “Fleabag” the British actor could do his American accent without having to hear others speaking the way people do in his home country. He has to maintain an American accent in “Pennyworth” while being surrounded by a British cast and crew.

“I have played a few Americans over here in London and I have played a few Americans over in L.A. as well. Playing an American in America is much more intimidating initially because you are around a lot of people who could really judge you,” Aldridge says. “Contrary to that, you can reach out to people on the set when what you are saying doesn’t sound quite right to you.”

It helped Aldridge that he opted for a very specific American accent for Thomas Wayne. He picked the accent based on the character being an upper-class person from the East Coast. The result is an accent that has a “Cary Grant feel” of old Hollywood.

The accent fit perfectly for the show created by Heller and Cannon as it has a very old Hollywood feel from the way battle scenes are staged to life inside the club that Pennyworth operates. Aldridge says if the show has a “Casablanca” feel to some viewers, they should stand by for more along those lines.

How that plays out can be seen through EPIX, a premium television network available on TV, through On Demand, online and across digital devices.