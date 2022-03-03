BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are looking to get caught up with films to be honored at this year’s Academy Awards ceremonies, the release of a movie that earned seven Oscar nominations on DVD and Blu-ray is a good start.

“Belfast” Grade 4 stars: This moving and very personal story that was written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh finds its power in its source. Branagh used his own life experiences as the basis for this tale of a 9-year-old boy who must chart his path towards adulthood through a world that has suddenly turned upside down during the Northern Ireland conflict of the late 1960s.

“Belfast” unfolds in the summer of 1969 where 9-year-old Buddy is living a happy and carefree life with his working-class family in North Belfast. He’s surrounded by a community that shares everything from laughter to tears.

Buddy loves to spend every spare minute in the darkness of movie theatres or in front of the television where American films and television shows spark dreams of other worlds. Those dreams are shattered by the reality of the world outside.

The youngsters must face the harsh realities of the social discontent that has come into his world. What starts as a single attack becomes a city-wide conflict. The bonds that held the tight community together are strained by the conflict between the Catholics and Protestants who were only days earlier loving neighbors.

Branagh sees this world through the eyes of the youngster who is trying desperately to understand a world that often defies logic. The slow and steady pace that Branagh uses to tell the story – often contrasting the safe life inside Buddy’s home with the harsh outside world – allows for the emotions to build.

The use of black-and-white images to show how a stable and loving community can be changed overnight makes this a very stark tale of pain and love. There are gray areas but those are the areas that mostly confuse Buddy.

“Belfast” is set in a specific time but it has a universal feel. The script was written during the pandemic and it is very clear that while the tale unfolds more than a half century ago, there are elements that reflect today’s world.

The fact Branagh stresses how joy, laughter, music and the formative magic of the movies is timeless is the heart of this stunning tale.

The cast includes Golden Globe nominee Caitríona Balfe, Academy Award winner Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds. It is a film loaded with superb actors but it is 10-year old Jude Hill who provides the acting core that makes “Belfast” such a moving and touching production.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 1

“Citizen Ashe”: Documentary explores the enduring legacy of tennis legend and humanitarian Arthur Ashe.

“American Gods – Seasons 1-3: The Complete Series”: A war is brewing between Old Gods and New Gods, as the traditional gods of mythology are steadily losing believers to a burgeoning pantheon of modern gods focused on technology and money.

“Stoker Hills”: Three college students find themselves in their worst nightmare when they set out to film a horror movie and are kidnapped by a serial killer.

“I Am Mortal”: Rebels fight for their right to die in a future world in a world where immortality exists.

“The Pilot”: Russian WWII pilot crash-lands deep in enemy territory. He must battle hunger, extreme cold, and wild animals while evading Nazi soldiers to survive.

“Run & Gun”: Reformed criminal is forced to do one more job.

“Flee”: Animated story of Amin Nawabi, who, on the verge of marrying his husband, shares his story of fleeing his home country of Afghanistan to Denmark as a refugee.

Available through digital platforms

“West Side Story”: Director Steven Spielberg offers his version of the classic tale of love. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 15.