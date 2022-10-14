Ed Sullivan gave musicians a national spotlight through his TV show. (Photo courtesy of Time Life)

A collection of musical performances available in one DVD set tops this week’s new entertainment options.

“Ed Sullivan’s Rock & Roll Classics” Grade B+: There are countless options these days to see top musical acts perform. But, from the late ‘50s through the early ’70s, the options were limited.

One of the few sources was “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The variety show became a place for top musical acts from Elvis Presley to the Beatles to reach a large audience. Time Life has pulled together 128 live performances on a 10-disc set that features some of the biggest acts in music history.

The set includes performances by The Beach Boys, Bee Gees, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Marvin Gaye, Herman’s Hermits, Buddy Holly, The Jackson 5, Janis Joplin, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and many more. The Beatles perform “Help!,” “She Loves You,” “Twist and Shout” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” while Presley performs “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Too Much,” “Ready Teddy” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Also included in the set is “The All-Star Comedy Special” that features performances by such comedians as Alan King, Flip Wilson, George Carlin, Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller, Rich Little, Richard Pryor and Rodney Dangerfield.

This is a great set for both fans of music and comedy.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Oct. 11

“The Harbinger”: Daniel and Theresa Snyder move their troubled young daughter Rosalie to a quaint Midwestern town, but they are followed by the evil they tried to leave behind.

“Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind”: Shattered hero must overcome battle-inflicted blindness and seemingly insurmountable odds to save his village.

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”: The film looks at singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.”

“Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Vol. 2”: Set includes “The Mummy,” “Bride of Frankenstein,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

“Guardians of Time”: Four girls find a door to a magical kingdom.

“Sweet Tooth: The Complete First Season”: Includes all episodes of the series that takes place ten years after “The Great Crumble” led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal.

“Goldengirl”: The 1979 film starring Susan Anton is being re-released.

“Ghoster”: Elizabeth and her father inherit a nearby estate only to find it haunted by a kindly young phantom named Ghoster.

“Mantra”: A young man haunted by dreams of his murdered brother turns to a psychiatrist for treatment. The treatments make it impossible to tell what is real.

Available on digital platforms

“Conception”: Couple’s world is turned upside down when they attempt to start a family and have to resort to IVF to have a baby.

“Kratt”: Children find instructions for Kratt, a magical creature from old Estonian mythology who will do whatever its master says.

“American Rapstar”: This is the story of how artists including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads.